When the 2019 high school football season ended in Virginia, no one could have anticipated what happened in 2020.
Ravished by a pandemic, the 2020 season disappeared from the map in the commonwealth.
Now VHSL teams prepare for a most unusual season beginning Monday, and the Cumberland District is looking to make some noise in the Class 1 ranks.
Here’s a look at the district’s teams:
J.I. BURTON RAIDERS
Second-year coach Jacob Caudill is back after guiding the Raiders to a 10-3 record and a Region 1D runner-up finish last season.
Caudill and his staff lost some big-time players to graduation, among them all-state linebacker and region player of the year Mikey Culbertson and all-region running back and linebacker Najee Steele.
Still, the Raiders have plenty back to make a run for another Cumberland championship and toward a regional title.
The offense is led by returning junior quarterback Jaymen Buchanan, a passing and running threat. Buchanan threw for 815 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Esau Teasley, a triple-threat speedster, also returns.
In the 2019 season, Teasley averaged 15.7 yards per carry, rushing for 866 yards and 13 touchdowns and catching 13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Opposing teams will try to avoid kicking to Teasley this year. Last season, the junior had 259 kickoff return yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Elijah Lovell heads up the receiving corps, and returning linemen Kaleb Mink and Austin Jones again anchor the guys up front.
On the defensive front, Jones returns along with Johnny Williams, Adran Smith and Caleb McCurdy.
The linebacking corps includes Mink, Jayquan Frazier, Seth Hoffman, Camden Kennedy and Xadrian Taybron.
In the defensive backfield, Caudill looks for Buchanan, Trey Keys and Lindsey to provide the leadership.
Burton kicks off its season Monday at Chilhowie.
CASTLEWOOD BLUE DEVILS
With 10 starters returning on offense and nine back on defense, optimism is high at Castlewood this season.
But second-year Blue Devils coach Chris Lark is not clearing a spot in the trophy case just yet.
“If we can stay healthy and get out fast, we could have a successful year,” Lark said. “But we start out with two tough ballgames. We play (Russell) county rival Honaker on Feb. 22 and then play J.I. Burton the following week.
“That’s going to be a tough task with little time to prepare due to the COVID restrictions we’ve all been working with.”
Senior running back Jeremiah Allen returns to lead the offense after running for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games because of an injury.
Allen has an offensive line of Peyton Couch, Brandon Beutler, Dalton Fields, Kaden Lasley, Ben Neece and Hunter Neece, all starters from last season, to run behind.
On the defensive side of the ball, nine starters — led by All-Cumberland defensive back Landen Taylor and second team all-district linebackers Allen and Ben Neece — return.
With so many starters returning, the Blue Devils are ahead of the game in knowing what Lark expects. But as with all small schools, one of the biggest concerns is keeping the Blue Devils healthy.
EASTSIDE SPARTANS
Senior Will Stansberry is going to be busy this spring.
Spartans coach Mike Rhodes looks to use Stansberry on both sides of the football.
Stansberry directs the offense after throwing for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns and running for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns last season from his quarterback position.
While it’s uncommon for quarterbacks to play defense, Stansberry is one of the exceptions to the rules. The senior is a valuable leader for the defense.
Last season, Stansberry was a VHSL Class 1 all-state pick at defensive back.
Senior Nick Raymond is back at running back after rushing for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns last season.
One big target for Stansberry on offense could be Eli McCoy. The sophomore caught six passes for more than 150 yards as a freshman.
Junior Jordan Gray is also be a key receiver.
Up front offensively are all-district pick Jordan Sexton and Braeden Hensley, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2019 after just one game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Trevor Sanders returns to the tackle position after recording 63 tackles last season.
Raymond, Ben Ward and Ethan Hill anchor the linebacking corps.
“Under the leadership of Stansberry, Raymond and Hensley, this unusual offseason has been very productive,” Rhodes said. “We have a chance to have a great season. After all the wait and see I’m just excited to see these kids get to play again.”
Eastside opens on Feb. 27 at home against Hurley.
RYE COVE EAGLES
Like last season, senior Mason Hardin is the primary cog for the offense.
In 2019, Hardin rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns from the quarterback position.
Coach Cheyenne Osborne’s offense is also bolstered by an offensive line that includes senior returning starters Jesse Barnette and Chris Duty.
The defense has six returning starters with Andrew Jesse, Donnie Mullins and Ashton Starnes on the line.
Jesse Barnette and Jack Barnette are back at their linebacker positions with Jon Howell back as a starter in the defensive backfield.
Wide receiver Ethan Chavez, running back/defensive back Zack Baker and defensive back/running back Matthew Rhoton are key newcomers.
“We have a unique mix of old heads and new guys with only a few in between,” Osborne said. “Our new guys give us the capability to mix things up on both sides of the ball. We are excited to have them. Everyone has meshed well together and we will continue to work and take it day by day.”
Rye Cove is scheduled to open its season at home against Hurley on Monday.
TWIN SPRINGS TITANS
Coach Keith Warner enters his third season with the Titans and a roster of 33 players, one of the largest in recent memory for the program.
“We have really good numbers this year for a small school. That says a lot about our kids buying into the process,” Warner said. “We have almost 33% of the boys in our school playing football this year. This will give us a chance to play more kids and get guys rest during the game. This is something that we haven’t been able to do in the past. We have some newcomers on the offensive and defensive line that will give us really good size.
“Our skill kids will have speed this year and are a mixture of some veteran returners and some young freshmen that could make an immediate impact.”
There are some holes to fill, especially on offense. The Titans lost eight seniors from 2019.
Warner is leaning on quarterback Mason Elliott, a returning starter who threw for 508 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
Senior Connor Gilmer anchors the defense at linebacker, where he recorded 82 tackles in 2019.
Other returning starters on defense are linemen Kye Hale and Carter Sloan and defensive backs Eli McCoy and Kyler Ford.
Twin Springs hosts Twin Valley on Monday to start its season.
THOMAS WALKER PIONEERS
Nick Johnson’s Pioneers have plenty of experience and they’re looking to make some noise.
“We have been waiting 15 months since we walked off the field at Chilhowie for the opportunity to play football,” Johnson said. “We have had a little regular-season success the last few years, and we hope to continue that during this season.
“There are going to be struggles everywhere. It is going to be different from any season anyone has ever played before. We just feel blessed and look forward to the opportunity to get back on the field.”
Junior Zack Kidwell is back at quarterback after passing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Also back is Kenny Ball, the district’s leading rusher in 2019 when he ran for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Jason Cowden is back at wide receiver and Jason Warf is at tight end. Both are seniors.
On the offensive line, starters Dakota Stables, Xander Spears and Trey Miller return.
The defensive unit returns seven starters: Cowden, Spears and Stables on the line; Warf, Zack Lowe and Ball at linebacker; and Noah Alsup at defensive back.
The Pioneers open Feb. 27 at Twin Valley.