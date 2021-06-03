Cumberland District baseball tournament begins Friday

After missing the 2020 season and a shortened 2021 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first Cumberland District baseball tournament in two years is set to begin.
The district tournament is scheduled to start Friday with two first-round games.
The tournament will have a different look and feel this year with the higher seed hosting each game all the way through to the district championship.
Fifth-seeded Castlewood (4-8) travels to Nickelsville Friday to play Twin Springs (5-7), the fourth seed at 4:30 p.m. in the tournament’s first game.
The other scheduled first-round game features Thomas Walker (5-7), the district’s third seed hosting sixth-seeded Rye Cove (3-9).
The Rye Cove at Thomas Walker contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
The tournament’s semifinals are scheduled to be played Tuesday.
In the semis, top-seeded Eastside (8-3) will host the winner of Friday’s Twin Springs - Castlewood at Tracy Stallard Field in a 6 p.m. contest.
The other semifinal game will feature J.I. Burton (6-4) at home in Norton against the winner of the Thomas Walker - Rye Cove contest.
CHAMPIONSHIP THURSDAY
The Cumberland championship game is scheduled for June 10.
The title game will feature the semifinal winners and will be played on the home field of the higher-seeded team.
Both the tournament champion and runner-up will advance to the Region 1D baseball tournament the week of June 14.
The Cumberland tourney will also have a consolation game on June 10 between the two semifinal losers at the higher-seeded team.
The consolation winner would advance to the regional tournament if either of the top two teams is not able to play in the tournament.