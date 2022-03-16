Cumberland District baseball looks to be strong this season

This could be one of the toughest seasons to win the district in the Cumberland.
Just ask Eastside coach Chris Clay.
“The Cumberland has more good teams and good arms than we’ve had in several years,” said Clay, who guided the Spartans to the Cumberland championship and Region 1D championship last season.
Here’s a look at the upcoming season for teams in the Cumberland.
EASTSIDE
The Spartans lost a lot of talent from last year’s 12-4 squad, but they still have some experience back at key positions.
Senior catcher Blake Jones is back for Eastside.
Jaxsyn Collins (Jr.) is back on the mound and in the outfield, while other returning starters include junior Eli McCoy at pitcher and first base and sophomore infielder and pitcher Tanner Perry.
Clay also looks to senior pitcher and utility player Trey Bush, as well as sophomores Christopher Steele and Clay Ward to contribute early.
Others looking to contribute include senior Matthew Hicks; juniors Jeremy Sexton and Ben Johnson; sophomores James Gillenwater, Steve Moore and Wyatt Kennedy and freshmen Adam Burke, Will Johnson and Luke Trent.
J.I. BURTON
Burton coach Jacob Caudill has a lot of familiar faces around camp.
The Raiders lost no players to graduation from last year’s team.
“We have skill and experience with only one sophomore on the team,” Caudill said. “This group for the most part have played together since little league and are a fun, hard working group of young men.”
Clay Hart (Jr.) will lead the pitching staff for the Raiders, while returning starters abound throughout the field.
Those around the infield are catcher Daunte Keys (Jr.), third baseman Cameron Sergent (Sr.), shortstop Miguel Madrigal (So.), second baseman Chris Branham (Sr.) and first baseman Caleb McCurdy (Sr.).
In the outfield is Jaymen Buchanan (Sr.) in left field, Robert Emmershaw (Jr.) in center and Isaiah Sturgill (Sr.) in right, as well as utility player Noa Godsey (Jr.).
Newcomers Brayden Dutton (Jr.) gives depth in the outfield, while Braxton Williams (Jr.) provides depth as a utility player.
TWIN SPRINGS
Experience and more experience are the key for the Titans this season.
Coach Jared Finch’s Titans have returning starters at all positions, and most have multiple years of experience.
The squad around the diamond includes Will Farmer (Jr.) and Alex Dockery Ssr.) sharing time at catcher, Tanner Collins (Sr.) at first base, Ryan Horne (Jr.) at second base, Tristan Collins (Jr.) at third base and Mason Elliott at shortstop.
In the outfield, seniors Josh Dorton and Dockery return to starting posts. The third outfielder will likely be filled by Kyler Ford (Sr.) or Austin Glymp (Fr.).
The pitching staff is also experienced with Dockery, Chase Daugherty (So.), Elliott and Farmer all throwing last year.
“I like the depth of our pitching staff. We have four guys that we could start, and all throw strikes and get outs for us,” Finch said. “I am hoping this experience pays off this coming season. Aside from that, we have a great group of kids that are very coachable and working hard each day.”
RYE COVE
Just like Burton, Rye Cove lost no one to graduation from last season’s team.
Unlike Burton, the Eagles have a lot of new faces.
Long-time assistant coach Steve Lane takes over as head coach for the Eagles.
“We are not an upperclassmen heavy group,” Lane said. “With only two seniors and one junior, we are going to rely heavily on our young kids to make plays. We think we have a talented group with a lot of potential.”
Back for Rye Cove are senior second baseman Zack Baker and first baseman Andrew Jessee, as well as sophomore infielders Dawson Kern and John Kern.
Sophomores Peyton Darnell, Aiden Feggins and Koty Meade and freshman Landon Lane will all factor heavily into the lineup for Rye Cove.
Dawson Kern, John Kern and Meade look to carry the bulk of the pitching load.
THOMAS WALKER
Joshua Perry takes over the reins of the Pioneer program, and he makes no excuses for his team as they dive into the season.
“I am excited to see what we do as a program,” Perry said. “We have the potential to make some noise, but we have to understand that it is going to be a process. I have high expectations for us.”
Three pitchers return for Thomas Walker: Cameron Grabeel (Jr.), Adam Hollandsworth and Jacob McCurry.
When not on the mound, Grabeel will be at shortstop, while Hollandsworth will be in the infield and McCurry will be in the outfield.
Utility player Jordan Bertram is also back as a returning starter.
Looking to add to the punch for the Pioneers are juniors Riley McCurry and Noah Cavin, sophomores Hunter Collins and Nick Kimberlin and freshman Dylan McCurry.