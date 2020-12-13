Rebuilding is a key word in the upcoming Cumberland District boys basketball season.
Several of the district’s teams lost strong players from last season, meaning they’ll rely on others to keep their squads going this year.
Here’s a brief look at each team in the VHSL Class 1 Cumberland with the exception of Castlewood, which did not respond to requests for information.
The pandemic-delayed regular season is scheduled to tip off on Dec. 21, followed by the start of district play on Dec. 29.
TWIN SPRINGS TITANS
Last season: 17-9 overall, 7-3 Cumberland.
Coach: Tyler Webb; second year at Twin Springs, fifth year as a head coach.
Players lost: Justin Reed, Christian Hinkle, Corbin Kilgore, Jordan Gillenwater, Jay Wolfe, Logan Pearcy, Guillermo Girrado.
Returning starters: Sophomore Connor Lane, averaged 20.5 points per game last season; sophomore Bradley Owens (13.1 ppg); junior Mason Elliott (4.5 ppg).
Other returners: Seniors Conner Gilmer and Luke Mullins; junior Tanner Collins.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores Ryan Horne, Morgan Culbertson, Brady Castle and Tristan Counts; senior Gavin Wallace; juniors Kye Hale and Josh Dorton.
Coach’s thoughts: “This will be a season unlike any other. Everyone has had to adjust to our new reality. For us we are going to focus on what we can control and prepare to play the best we can. We are still hungry for the season and excited for the opportunity to compete.”
RYE COVE EAGLES
Last season: 11-11 overall, 4-6 Cumberland.
Coach: Michael Berry, 12th year at Rye Cove and as a head coach.
Players lost: Matthew Hardin, Ethan Chapman and Shawn Stanley.
Returning starters: Juniors Matthew Rhoton, Zach Baker, Andrew Jessee and Ethan Chavez; senior Mason Hardin.
Other returners: Junior Roscoe Haines and senior Austin Dockery.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Jackson Barnette and junior Titus Homenick.
Coach’s thoughts: “Obviously, the preparation aspect of this season has been like no other. All of our players and coaches are taking advantage of every day we have before our first game. Our kids are excited that they have the opportunity to play and they are ready to compete.”
EASTSIDE SPARTANS
Last season: 18-10 overall, 9-1 Cumberland.
Coach: Patrick Damron, ninth season at Eastside, 17th as a head coach.
Players lost: Ethan Powers, Eastside’s all-time leading scorer; Connor Blevins, Garrett Whited and Grayson Whited.
Returning starters: Sophomore Eli McCoy, who averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds per game last season.
Other returners: Seniors Will Stansberry and Nick Raymond; juniors Gavin Greer and Jordan Gray.
Promising newcomers: Senior Jacob Sawyer; juniors Reece Mullins and Ean Bright.
Coach’s thoughts: “This team will have a blue-collar mentality. We hope to work extremely hard and bring a lunch-pail mentality to practice and games.”
J.I. BURTON RAIDERS
Last season: 19-7 overall, 8-2 Cumberland.
Coach: Caleb Church, second year at Burton, third year as a head coach.
Players lost: Mikey Culbertson, who averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds per game last season; Jonah Cochrane (12 ppg); Tyler Spriggs.
Returning starters: Senior Trevor Culbertson, averaged 16 points and 7 assists last season; junior Zac Campbell (18 ppg before a season-ending ACL injury); junior Ethan Lindsey (7 rpg); senior Isaiah Kinser, who will not play this season because of a torn ACL.
Other returners: Senior Jordan Mabe and junior Jaymen Buchanan.
Promising newcomers: Seniors Elijah Lovell, Brycen Hall and Josiah Kyle; juniors Chris Branham and Cameron Suttle; sophomores Noa Godsey and Clay Hart.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are an athletic and quick guard-heavy team. So hopefully we can make up for our lack of height with speed and quickness.”
THOMAS WALKER PIONEERS
Last season: 0-22 overall, 0-10 Cumberland.
Coach: Clay Jeffers, first year at Thomas Walker and as a head coach.
Players lost: Logan Ely.
Returning starters: Seniors Caleb Yeary, Kenny Ball and Jaron Warf; junior Zack Kidwell.
Other returners: Seniors Collyn Cave and Malachi Sandefur; junior Alex Small.
Promising newcomers: Larry Hart, Cameron Grabeel, Cole Cope, Tanner Epperly and Waylon Ball.
Coach’s thoughts: “I’m just so thankful and blessed God opened the door for me to be here at Thomas Walker. I’ve been welcomed in and I just feel like I’m right where I need to be. This year will definitely be different, but I’m just grateful that we’re able to have a season. I’m excited to see Caleb Yeary turn into a leader and not just a scorer. I’m excited to see Zack Kidwell take the next step this season in becoming one of the best players in this league. Those are the two guys everyone talks about, but more than anything I’m excited to see the guys everyone doesn’t talk about make some noise this year. Jaron Warf, Collyn Cave, Kenny Ball, Larry Hart, Tanner Epperly, and the rest of our guys will surprise some folks.”