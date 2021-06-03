After missing the 2020 season and playing a shortened 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first Cumberland District baseball tournament in two years is set to begin.
The tournament has a different look and feel this year with the higher seed hosting each game all the way through to the district championship.
Play is scheduled to start Friday with two first-round games. Fifth-seeded Castlewood (4-8) travels to Nickelsville to play Twin Springs (5-7), the fourth seed, at 4:30 p.m. Third-seeded Thomas Walker (5-7) hosts sixth-seeded Rye Cove (3-9) at 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
The tournament’s semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.
Top-seeded Eastside (8-3) hosts the Twin Springs-Castlewood winner at Tracy Stallard Field and J.I. Burton (6-4) is at home in Norton against the Thomas Walker-Rye Cove winner. First pitch for both games is set for 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP THURSDAY
The Cumberland championship game is scheduled for Thursday, June 10 at the home field of the higher-seeded team.
The tournament champion and runner-up advance to the Region 1D tournament the week of June 14.
The Cumberland tourney also has a consolation game on June 10 between the semifinal losers at the higher-seeded team. That winner would advance to the regional tournament if either of the top two teams is not able to play.