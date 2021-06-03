Cumberland District baseball tournament begins Friday

Eastside and J.I. Burton are the top two seeds in the Cumberland District baseball tournament. The tourney is scheduled to begin Friday. 

 belcherimages.com

After missing the 2020 season and playing a shortened 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first Cumberland District baseball tournament in two years is set to begin.

The tournament has a different look and feel this year with the higher seed hosting each game all the way through to the district championship.

Play is scheduled to start Friday with two first-round games. Fifth-seeded Castlewood (4-8) travels to Nickelsville to play Twin Springs (5-7), the fourth seed, at 4:30 p.m. Third-seeded Thomas Walker (5-7) hosts sixth-seeded Rye Cove (3-9) at 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

The tournament’s semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.

Top-seeded Eastside (8-3) hosts the Twin Springs-Castlewood winner at Tracy Stallard Field and J.I. Burton (6-4) is at home in Norton against the Thomas Walker-Rye Cove winner. First pitch for both games is set for 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP THURSDAY

The Cumberland championship game is scheduled for Thursday, June 10 at the home field of the higher-seeded team.

The tournament champion and runner-up advance to the Region 1D tournament the week of June 14.

The Cumberland tourney also has a consolation game on June 10 between the semifinal losers at the higher-seeded team. That winner would advance to the regional tournament if either of the top two teams is not able to play.