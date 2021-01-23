NORTON — Trevor Culbertson joined the 1,000-point club in a runaway win for J.I. Burton.
The Black Raiders crushed Council 71-39 with Culbertson leading the charge with 16 points.
Chris Branham and Elijah Lovell each added 12 points for Burton, which improved to 10-1 with the non-conference win.
Kaden Steep led Council with 11 points.
Ridgeview 63, John Battle 56
BRISTOL, Va. — Building a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack held on the for the win.
Cannon Hill (22 points ) and Gabe Brown (20) were the top scorers for Ridgeview (8-4 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain 7 District).
Zach Smith scored 10 of his 18 points to spark a fourth-quarter comeback for Battle.
Gate City 78, Wise Central 55
GATE CITY — Eli Starnes turned in a 17-point performance to lead the Blue Devils to the Mountain 7 District win.
Gate City (6-5) evened its league mark at 5-5.
Ryan Jessee added 15 points for the Blue Devils while Matthew Gosh totaled 14.
Ben Brickey’s 19-point outing paced Central. Casey Dotson (14) and Charlie Daniels (11) also reached double figures.
Abingdon 81, Lee High 51
ABINGDON — The Falcons hit 30 of 38 free-throw attempts in the blowout win over the Generals.
Evan Ramsey led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Chase Hungate finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Jack Thacker had 13 points, seven assists and three steals.
Jaxon Collier led Lee High with 10 points, while Brayden Hammonds and Dylan Fannon each scored nine.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 58, Union 38
BIG STONE GAP — Building a nine-point lead by halftime, the Lady Pioneers continued to pull away after the break.
Lakin Burke (17), Shelbie Fannon (14) and Abigail Bullins (12) led the scoring charge for Thomas Walker, which improved to 10-1 on the season.
Union was led in scoring by Abby Slagle, who finished with 18 points. Brooke Bailey added 10 points.
Eastside 55, Rye Cove 20
COEBURN — Taylor Clay posted 15 points to pace the Lady Spartans to the win.
Kacie Jones and Chloe Powers each totaled 11 points for Eastside, which led 43-13 at halftime. Anna Whited had 10 points.
Vivian Boles totaled seven for Rye Cove.
Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20
BRISTOL — Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland each scored 15 points for the Lady Wolfpack.
Ridgeview led 37-5 at halftime. Battle got eight points from Anna McKee.
Abingdon 58, Lee High 56
BEN HUR — Morgan Blevins had a team-best 21 points as the Lady Falcons took the exciting road win over the Lady Generals. Annah Blankenship totaled 12 points and Randi Osborne ended with 11.
Tatum Cox had a game-high 22 points for Lee High. Katie Hammonds came through with 14.
Sullivan Central 59, Tennessee High 43
BRISTOL — The Lady Cougars controlled the rivalry game, getting 18 points from Bre Yarber and 14 each from Jaelyn West and Allison Lambert.
Riley Fritts led the Lady Vikings with 11 points.
Cherokee 60, University High 16
ROGERSVILLE — It was a good day on the hardwood for the Lady Chiefs.
Lydia Alvis (13 points) was one of three Cherokee players in double figures. Kaylan Henard added 12 while Kyla Howe chipped in with 10. The Lady Chiefs improved to 6-7 on the season.
The Lady Buccaneers got nine points from Ryleigh Owen.