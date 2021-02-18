J.I. Burton senior Trevor Culbertson has been named as the Cumberland District’s boys basketball player of the year.
Culbertson averaged 16 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 5.5 rebounds per game this season in leading the Raiders to the Cumberland District and Region 1D championships and a spot in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Culbertson’s coach, Caleb Church — in just his second season at the helm of the Raider program and third season overall as a head coach — was named by the district’s coaches as the coach of the year.
Church guided Burton to a 14-3 record this season on the way to its state tournament appearance.
ALL-CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HONORS
Player of the year — Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton
Coach of the year — Caleb Church, J.I. Burton
FIRST TEAM
Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton, sr.
Connor Lane, Twin Springs, so.
Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, jr.
Caleb Year, Thomas Walker, sr.
Zac Campbell, J.I. Burton, jr.
Eli McCoy, Eastside, so.
Bradley Owens, Twin Springs, so.
Will Stansberry, Eastside, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Zack Kidwell, Thomas Walker, jr.
Hunter Hicks, Castlewood, sr.
Ethan Lindsey, J.I. Burton, jr.
Mason Hardin, Rye Cove, sr.
Mathew Rhoton, Rye Cove, jr.
Zack Baker, Rye Cove, jr.
Mason Elliott, Twin Springs, jr.
Noa Godsey, J.I. Burton, so.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Grabeel, Thomas Walker, so.
Jordan Gray, Eastside, jr.
Coleman Cook, Castlewood, jr.
Titus Homenick, Rye Cove, jr.
Brady Castle, Twin Springs, so.