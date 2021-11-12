David Crockett coach Cody Connell expects the big crowds to be back for the 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
After the event had limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, he’s looking it to be more like the usual crazy atmosphere for this year’s holiday feast of hoops from Nov. 22-27.
The host Pioneers, who have a record six Hardee’s titles, are scheduled to face Cloudland in the opening round on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
"I think it’s going to be a good tournament as we have Cloudland in the first round,” Connell said. "You have South Greene returning as defending champs and Tennessee High is going to be good. Unicoi and West Ridge are solid teams, and there’s Boone and Unaka.
"I think the semifinals and finals will be good nights. I think you’ll have the crowds again where it’s back to normal. Even last year, the championship, you could have only so many people there. This year, I think the place is going to be rocking.”
Cloudland coach Spencer Nave is eager for his Class A team to play against the bigger schools. When he was a player at Unaka, he felt the Hardee’s Classic helped the Rangers prepare for a tough conference schedule later on.
"One thing I like about this tournament is you’re going to play good competition and it’s going to make my kids better,” Nave said. "I know when I was at Unaka we had the chance to play teams like Greeneville, Crockett and Unicoi. It’s just a good experience to play that type of competition, a good momentum builder for the start of the year.”
A familiar face will return with John Dyer. After leading Sullivan East to four Hardee’s championships, he returns as coach of the new West Ridge program. The Wolves will face Unicoi County, a five-time Hardee’s champion, in the first round.
Boys action tips off Tuesday, Nov. 23 with defending champion South Greene versus Tennessee High. Daniel Boone and Unaka play next, following by West Ridge against Unicoi County and the Crockett-Cloudland game as the nightcap.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
The tournament features a girls bracket for a third year with host David Crockett looking for its first title after reaching the championship game each of the first two years.
The girls quarterfinals are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 with the Lady Pioneers hosting West Greene in the opening round.
”It should be a good, competitive field and a good week of basketball,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. ”Our expectations are to win every night. That’s our expectations for any game we go in.”
Cherokee and Tennessee High will tip off action for the week at 3:30 p.m. that day. Daniel Boone and Unicoi County meet in the second game, followed by West Ridge and Volunteer.
"It’s a great field with great coaches and teams. It’s going to be good for us,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. "We have West Ridge the first round, which will be really good competition for us. That’s what you want coming into these tournaments.”