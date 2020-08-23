They call themselves the Liars Club and that might be about the only thing they say on the golf course that’s true.
A group of local golfers — and they use that term loosely — get together a couple of times a week to play the game they have grown to love.
Longtime basketball coach Brien Crowder is the king of the Liars Club and he doesn’t make any apologies.
“This bunch is crazy,” Crowder says. “We don’t take it too seriously, but we’re playing to beat each other.”
That’s when the fun begins. They play various formats, usually a scramble. The winning team earns bragging rights and they usually take full advantage of them. The trash talking isn’t for the faint of heart.
Crowder figured that the best way to beat the lockdown blues when the coronavirus pandemic hit was to play golf. From May 1, he’s played more than 60 rounds, most of them with his friends in the loosely organized club, which now has 19 members.
Members include other area coaches, Crowder’s sons-in-law, nephews and some longtime friends.
There’s no doubting who the president of the club is. Crowder is larger than life, even after recently losing 30 pounds. His booming voice can be heard echoing through the fairways at whatever local course the club is playing.
“We don’t bet money,” Crowder said. “You don’t see a beer out here. We’re not a bunch of drunks. It proves right there that you don’t have to get drunk and gamble to have a good time. It’s all about pride and having fun.”
Crowder once won more than $230,000 on the TV game show “Deal or No Deal” and a $5,000 Rolex watch in a putting contest, yet the idea of winning on the golf course against his buddies may mean just as much to him.
These days, he’s coaching golf in Florida, where he’s spent the past 14 years. He used to be known as “Suitcase” Brien Crowder for his propensity to move from job to job.
He had to return to Florida last week because his school district has gone back to in-class instruction, but he spent the summer in East Tennessee, where he plans to return once he retires in a couple of years.
The Liars Club won’t be the same with him out of town, but the group plans to continue playing until its leader returns. Crowder plans to come back some weekends and is already counting the days until the next summer vacation.
How the club got its name is a story in itself.
Even though there’s nothing more than pride on the line, the stakes can get pretty high. This group already takes great liberties with the rules of golf, yet they once branded a member a cheater when he “miraculously” found a ball that had been hit deep into the woods.
Crowder has a video of the incident, but he cringes every time he shows it because some of the language on it would make a sailor blush.
Thus began the Liars Club. You don’t have to lie to be a member. You really don’t even have to trash-talk. But you need to have thick skin because the barbs can dig pretty deep.
“Hey, Crowder,” came a voice from an adjacent fairway. “You better gain that weight back in time for Christmas so you can fit into your Santa costume.”
His retort?
“Thanks. And I need an elf with bad teeth. Are you available?”
After one particularly thrilling match, Crowder’s daughter baked a cake and decorated it with the words “We kicked the Morrows’ (butts),” in reference to retired East Tennessee State strength coach Lee Morrow and his brother Neil.
That’s when you know things are getting serious, when a cake is involved. But on that day — as is always the case for the Liars Club — nothing tasted better than a well-earned cake flavored with a little bit of trash talk and a whole lot of lying.