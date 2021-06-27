JOHNSON CITY — Jack Crowder was in control in Sunday’s Appalachian League game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Kingsport’s starting pitcher threw five scoreless innings, leading the Axmen to a 4-0 win over the Johnson City Doughboys.
Armed with a nasty curveball and a deceiving breaking ball, Crowder gave up four hits and two walks. He face a jam in the fifth with the bases loaded and Joe Vetrano up to bat, but Crowder got Johnson City’s power hitter to fly out to left field to get out of the inning.
Adam Parra finished the seven-inning game, giving up two hits over the final two innings.
The shutout win was the first for the Axmen (9-12-0) in the team’s short history and allowed them to gain a split in the two-game series after a 5-4 loss to the Doughboys on Saturday.
HOW THEY SCORED
Mike Dorcea lined an RBI single to center field to put the Axmen up 1-0 in the second, and they tacked on three runs in the third. Jordan Varela-Payne tripled to right field to score Nick Barnes, Varela-Payne came home on a wild pitch and Dorcea drove in a third run with his double to right field.
Johnson City’s Jaxson Crull barely missed a solo home run in the sixth inning. The ball was a couple of feet from clearing the right-field wall and wound up a stand-up double for Crull.
He then stole third, but the next two batters got out — the third straight inning the Doughboys stranded a runner on third. Johnson City left eight runners on base overall.
OTHER STATISTICS
After Kingsport took the 4-0 lead, Johnson City pitchers retired the final 13 batters. Reliever Miguel Fulgencio struck out five, matching the total of Doughboys starter Brett Banks. Damon Cox and Ian Foggo pitched an inning apiece.
Johnson City’s Steven Ondina went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Kingsport had just five hits, but four were for extra bases.
NEXT UP
The teams are off Monday.
Both return to action Tuesday when the Axmen host Princeton and the Doughboys go to Elizabethton.