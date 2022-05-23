BLACKSBURG — Slugger Gavin Cross added another first for the Virginia Tech baseball program Monday.
Two days after the second-ranked Hokies captured their first Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title — and secured the top seed for the league tournament — Cross became the program’s first two-time All-ACC first-team selection.
The outfielder and former Tennessee High star batted .330 with a .661 slugging percentage against conference competition during the regular season. He hit 10 of his 13 home runs and recorded 25 of his 38 RBIs in league play.
Cross led the ACC in triples with five and went 11-for-11 on steal attempts.
The Hokies (40-11, 19-9) — under the leadership of John Szefc, the ACC coach of the year— also had Drue Hackenburg, Jack Hurley and Tanner Schobel make the first team, Cade Hunter the second team, and Nick Biddison and Griffin Green the third team.
Clemson’s Max Wagner was named ACC player of the year, Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder pitcher of the year, North Carolina State’s Tommy White freshman of the year and Louisville's Levi Usher defensive player of the year.
The top-seeded Hokies will be joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16) in pool A for the ACC Tournament, which begins Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.