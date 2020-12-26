From shooting basketball on the side of the family barn to scorching the nets in high school and earning a college scholarship, former David Crockett standout Jennifer Taylor’s journey was anything but smooth.
Taylor scored 3,144 points during her Lady Pioneers career, which concluded in 1979, and still holds the highest scoring mark in Northeast Tennessee for boys and girls. Over her 83-game career, Taylor averaged 37.8 points and led the state in scoring twice.
“I remember hearing Jamaal Wilkes say one time that he shot 100 free throws and put up 1,000 shots a day,” Taylor said. “I always had a desire to outwork people and I figured that if I wanted to be the best, then I’d have to do what Wilkes said he did.”
The sharpshooting Taylor played during the 6-on-6 era and without a 3-point line, but that doesn’t mean the baskets came any easier for her.
“Growing up, I played a lot against the guys and we played 5-on-5, full-court basketball,” she said. “I learned how to be aggressive and how to drive because if you wanted to play down at Kiwanis or Carver Park on Sundays against some of the best around, you had to be tough.”
A FEW BROKEN RADIOS
Growing up on the family farm, Taylor developed her game whenever she could find the time.
“I loved being outside and growing up on the farm, you either played or you worked,” she said. “We had a basketball goal on the side of the barn and I’d always bring a little transistor radio out there with me when I’d shoot.
“Let’s just say I had a lot of radios growing up.”
When Taylor got a goal built on a concrete court, it was like a dream come true.
“I thought that was the big time then,” she said. “I’d go out there and practice everything from shooting to ball-handling for hours.”
INSTANT IMPACT
“When I came into high school, there were hardly any girls programs,” Taylor noted. “I pretty much did every sport that was offered, from volleyball and basketball to track.
“Coach Sonny Miller even asked me one time if I wanted to try out for the baseball team. I told him if I was going to take one of my friends’ spots, that I wouldn’t do it.”
Taylor’s competitiveness showed early during her freshman year at Crockett.
She netted 526 points in 15 games as a freshman, but the Lady Pioneers did not win many games. One of most notable nights was a 49-point outing against Unaka.
“It was pretty frustrating actually playing the 6-on-6 game,” she said. “I couldn’t help my team on defense and we couldn’t stop anybody from scoring. My coach would always tell me how many points I had, but I’d say it really didn’t matter because we didn’t win a whole lot.”
SUPERB SOPHOMORE
If the first go-round was good for Taylor, the second was even better.
In her sophomore campaign, Taylor led the state in scoring with 832 points in 21 contests, a 39.6 per- game average.
Taylor earned all-state honors, the first of three for her.
“I started going to a lot of camps down at Tennessee after my freshman year and I won camper of the week one time,” she said. “One of the assistants down there said that Pat Head (Summitt) was definitely going to notice me, which was really cool because that’s when I realized that I might get a scholarship to play basketball.”
LAST TWO YEARS
When she was a junior, Taylor again finished as one of the state’s scoring leaders after piling up 780 points in 22 games for a 35.4 average.
She saved her best for last.
As a senior, Taylor scorched the nets game after game, tallying 1,006 points in 25 games for an eye-popping 40.2 average — the highest in the state that season for both boys and girls.
Her single-game high was 63 points, which came against Church Hill. Taylor hung 57 on the Lady Panthers another time during the season.
Taylor remembers one night in particular, in Sevierville when the legendary Summitt came to watch her play.
“I dropped 45 that night and she came out of the stands to talk to me after the game,” Taylor said. “She told me that I was definitely good enough to play for her and maybe even start for her as a freshman. She wouldn’t go back on her word, however, to not recruit another player from the state until they changed the rules to go 5-on-5 like a lot of the other states.
“It was really disheartening for me because there was talk that my senior year that the TSSAA was going to switch to 5-on-5, but it ended up being the next year.”
Taylor learned later that there was perhaps another way to play for Tennessee.
“I didn’t know at the time about going down there, walking on and trying to earn a scholarship and neither did my coaches,” she said. “Looking back on it now, that’s probably what I should have done.”
Even though she wound up signing with Middle Tennessee State — later transferring to Walters State and Milligan — she helped pave the way for future Northeast Tennessee stars like Tammy Larkey, who did wind up signing with the Lady Vols.
“Tammy was a couple of years behind me and I can remember one the first times we jumped center court against each other,” Taylor said. “I outjumped her and here I was a 5-9 guard and I got the tip from a girl that was close to 6 feet tall. She probably doesn’t remember it that way.
“We had a machine in the weight room that helped improve our jumping abilities. I could dunk a tennis ball on a 10-foot goal when I was in high school.”
Taylor even tried to fashion a professional career, trying out for the WBL in the 1980s before the league folded.
“I actually made the team that was going to be in Charlotte, but it never got off the ground,” Taylor said. “I thought I could go to Europe and try it out there, but there were no guarantees there and it was about $1,800 for a round trip.
“My family didn’t have that kind of money for me to go to Europe for something that was not guaranteed.”
COACH TAYLOR
While working on her master’s degree at East Tennessee State, Taylor took the reins of the University High girls basketball program. She steadily improved the Lady Bucs’ record every year.
“I had to adjust to not winning all the time and we had to go back to the basic fundamentals,” Taylor said. “It was frustrating at first, but we got better every year.”
In the 1985-86 season, Taylor guided University High to a third-place finish in the old Smoky Mountain Conference and the team advanced to the regional tournament for the first time. Led by Laren Knoll, Kim Mumpower and sisters Lisa and Mary Blevins, the Lady Bucs went out in the first round at Coalfield, falling 56-49.
The following season, the Lady Bucs returned to the region, losing to Oneida 71-31.
“Those were fun times,” Taylor said. “They drove me nuts sometimes. It was rewarding in the end to see them improve so much.”
Taylor has coached several years at the middle school level, most notably at Gray.
“We had some good teams, even a few years ago before I was transferred to West View,” she said. “I remember we beat Mary Hughes when they were really good. Conner Wingfield, who runs cross country at Boone now, was on that team and so was Landon Wills at Science Hill.
“I was highly competitive and I always wanted to win, but I did have a lot of fun,” Taylor added. “That was the main point and I still played basketball up until about two or three years ago.”