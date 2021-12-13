JONESBOROUGH — One week and a location change made all the difference for the David Crockett boys basketball team in Monday’s game with Unicoi County.
Seven days after getting blown out in Erwin, the Pioneers repaid the favor by jumping out early and coasting to a 73-61 nonconference win.
The Pioneers (8-3) hit eight 3-pointers in the first period and built a 12-point lead that proved to be insurmountable.
Dawson Wagner led the way with 20 points after not getting a bucket the last time out against the Blue Devils.
“That was one of those that you just sit back as a coach and say that it’s a long basketball game,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “There was a time when we weren’t making shots.
“I had so many coaches messaging me asking if Dawson played that night. It just wasn’t like him because he’s been around the area for a long time.”
The sharpshooting of Seth Britton and Jacob Ayers at the start was what propelled the boys from Jonesborough over the top. They made 50% of their shots in the first half. Crockett ultimately cooled and shot 43.5% for the game. The Pioneers hit only one 3-pointer after the opening eight minutes.
Grant Hensley showed the way for Unicoi County (7-7) with 23 points. Eli Johnson netted 13.
Star post player Lucas Slagle was held in check, finishing with nine points, mostly thanks to Crockett rotating in comparable big men to defend him in the paint.
“We didn’t have (Z Mirhabibi) in the last game against them and we were in a bad place with a lot of guys sick at that time,” Connell said. “I thought tonight that we’re still getting everybody back, but we’re still not there yet.”
Connell said defense won game in the end.
“We did what we were supposed to do on the defensive end,” he said. “We didn’t have to say much to them to get them to play well. We knew what we were going up against.”
QUICK START
The Lady Pioneers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a good inside-out game between center Kadence Fannon and the outside shooters.
Fannon had a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds and Crockett (10-1) sank eight shots from long distance in a 70-44 win.
“We hit shots from the outside and Kadence Fannon really carried us tonight,” Lady Pioneers coach Thomas Gouge said. “Last week, it was Nora (Walters) with a big double-double and tonight it was Kadence.
“It’s great to have those twin towers inside.”
Walters scored 12 points for the Lady Pioneers, who shot 26-for-55 while holding Unicoi to 15-for-56.
Olivia Bailey scored 12 points for Lady Blue Devils (3-9) and Abigail Rush added 10.