JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s football team made history Friday night.
The Pioneers thumped Division II Webb 31-7 and made Hayden Chandley the program’s all-time winningest coach with win No. 21.
Crockett’s defense held strong up front, holding a diversified Spartans offense to 240 offensive yards and 14 first downs.
“What a performance by our defense,” Chandley said. “I don’t know what their total yards were, but with their offense, they’re hard to prepare for.
“Kudos to our kids for answering the bell and responding this week. We’ve got great kids and I’m blessed to be here.”
Prince Kollie was again the Pioneers’ workhorse, racking up 187 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Mason Britton continued to improve, going 10-for-15 with 158 yards and a touchdown.
QUICK-STRIKE OFFENSE
The Spartans (2-2) fumbled away the ball on the second play from scrimmage to give the Pioneers possession on the Webb 31-yard line.
Crockett went down the field on five plays, capped by Britton’s 17-yard scoring pass to Brayden Reid.
Crockett’s defense made its first big stop on the ensuing drive. The Pioneers halted Webb after 11 plays and 50 yards when quarterback Charlie Robinson’s pass fell to the ground on fourth down.
DAZZLING THE CROWD
Crockett (2-2) followed by moving the ball down inside the Webb 5 and then handed it to Notre Dame commit Kollie sweeping to the far side of the field.
Kollie appeared to be caught between a rock and a hard place, but he reversed field and made six Spartans miss on his way to the end zone — firing up the Crockett sideline.
“I made a terrible play call and he made me look like a genius,” said Chandley, whose team led 14-0 at halftime. “He’s a special young man and we’re really glad he’s a Pioneer.”
SPARTANS RESPOND
After forcing Crockett to punt to start the second half, Webb took the ball 77 yards and then found paydirt on a spectacular 21-yard TD catch by Ford Wagner, who used every bit of his 6-foot-3 frame to go up and snatch the pigskin in the back of the end zone.
“That double handoff out of the wing-T was really the only thing they were getting us on,” Chandley said. “We made an adjustment and they really liked that counter. The kids really took to the coaching.”
KILL SHOT
After Webb boomed the kickoff into the end zone, Kollie put an end to what was potentially a Webb rally.
On the subsequent play, Kollie burst through the line of scrimmage and galloped 80 yards.
“I’m glad he’s on our team,” Chandley said. “There’s a reason he’s going to Notre Dame and if people haven’t gotten a chance to see him, they need to come and watch this kid live.
“If we need a big play, we just hand it to No. 21.”
Crockett’s next drive was highlighted by a 56-yard screen pass plus a Brendan Reid TD. Edison Gouge rounded out the scoring with a late 26-yard field goal.
UP NEXT
The Pioneers are on the road next week for a Region 1-5A conference game against Cocke County.