GRAY — The culture is changing at David Crockett and Friday night’s basketball contests at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium served as another step.
The Lady Pioneers — behind a huge second half from junior post player Kadence Fannon — thwarted Senior Night festivities for Daniel Boone, winning 40-30.
The win marked the first time in program history the Crockett girls program swept its Washington County rivals in the regular season. Both schools opened in 1971.
“This is a great feeling and these seniors have been through a lot in four years with four different coaches,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Kadence Fannon came in at a crucial moment and actually won the game for us. She was the one that led us tonight.”
Fannon came off the bench and scored 12 second-half points on 6-of-7 shooting.
“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at first,” Fannon said. “I haven’t really been in that much this year, but when I went in the first time, I missed a layup. After halftime, coach put me back in and I just got going.”
The rivals were deadlocked at 14 at halftime. Gouge’s crew, however, scored seven of the first nine points after the break and built what proved to be an insurmountable advantage.
Crockett seniors Miranda Arrowood, Halle Scott, Emma Gouge, Mackenzie Baldwin, Mattie Miller, Morgan Lewis and Alyssa Suits have accomplished a lot this season and go into next week’s District 1-AAA tournament as the No. 3 seed — and playing with a lot of confidence.
“There’s been a lot of firsts with this team,” Emma Gouge said. “Coach Gouge has had a lot to do with it and it really started with the group that is now juniors and seniors. We started working together more as a team and the hard work is really paying off this year.”
The tough season continued for the Lady Trailblazers. Still the senior group of McKenna Dietz, Rebecca Higgins and Makayla Gourley can leave knowing they gave it their all every time they went out on the hardwood.
“I am extremely grateful for them showing up every single day,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “There has been zero quit amongst the whole team, especially the seniors. They show up at 6:30 a.m. for weights and 3 o’clock for practice. This truly is a character year. Those three seniors in there embody what we’re trying to do at Daniel Boone and they’re the type of girls representing our program”
Savannah Jessee led Boone with nine points.
CRoCKETT BOYS SWEEP
After starting out a miserable 2-for-10 from the field and trailing 15-5 in the second quarter, the Pioneers rallied to complete the season sweep, winning 50-46.
Mason Britton missed his first six shots but ended up with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
The turning point came with 2:17 left in the third and Crockett down by five. Britton stepped to the free- throw line and sank the shot — and the crowd erupted. Britton had just made his 1,000th point.
“We knew that he had five points left (to 1,000) and that was probably our fault for telling him that,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “Once he got his fifth point, I turned around and told our assistant that was a game-changer. It’s exactly what we needed.”
The game then turned into the Isaiah Lang show. Lang scored 13 points — all in the second half — on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor and 3-for-5 from the foul line.
“(Isaiah) turned it up and that’s what we’ve been preaching to him all year,” Connell said. “That’s twice he’s done it against Boone because he stole the inbounds pass the last time we played them.”
Breiydon Gilliam had 16 points and Caleb Head had 11. Both are seniors.
“They made the shots down the stretch and we didn’t,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We were up two at one point and turned it over. They didn’t miss many free throws down the stretch either.”