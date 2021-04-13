GRAY — In Monday’s Big 7 Conference softball game against Daniel Boone, David Crockett never gave up Hope.
Riley Hope, that is.
The Lady Pioneers completed an epic comeback to take the 3-hour, 22-minute marathon, winning 18-14 in nine innings.
“I honestly don’t know what to say. I have no clue,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said.
Down 14-5 going into the top of the seventh inning, Crockett tied the game thanks in part to three-run home runs by Ashlyn Dulaney and Hope.
Crockett went on to score four runs in the top of the ninth thanks to a two-run double by Hope.
Avery Hope also had a big game, going 3-for-4 with three singles.
“This tells you that these girls will never quit, even if they’re down 14-3,” Weems said. “They’re unbelievable.”
Dulaney went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Alyssa Suits was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two homers as well for Crockett.
Riley Hope was 4-for-6 with five RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
The Lady Pioneers had 20 hits and were 9-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
Kennedy Broyles relieved Matty McKee and picked up the win after twirling 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs and striking out seven.
“Kennedy came in and did a phenomenal job pitching,” Weems said.
“I can’t say how proud I was of her coming in during that difficult stretch.”
An outstanding defensive play probably saved the game for Crockett.
Boone had the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and leadoff hitter McKenna Dietz — arguably the best base-runner in the conference — on third.
With a full count, Emma Robinette hit a flyball to Riley Hope in right field. Hope had to make the perfect throw to home in order to catch Dietz in a rundown.
She made a picture-perfect throw and Dietz was eventually tagged out to end the frame.
“My shortstop was struggling a little bit, so we moved her to right and if she’s not there to make that throw later on in the game, we lose the game,” Weems said. “She had to make the perfect throw and the catcher didn’t have to move.”
Boone piled up 19 hits and committed only one error but hurt itself by stranding 12 baserunners.
Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jessee both homered. Jessee finished a double short of the cycle and recorded three RBIs. Dietz also drove in three.
Kayleigh Quesenberry took the loss in relief.