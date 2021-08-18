There’s only one way to replace a Mr. Football.
By committee.
That’s the plan this season for David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley and his Pioneers.
Chandley and his staff are tasked with replacing Prince Kollie, who is taking his talents to Notre Dame this fall.
Kollie was the Tennessee Class 5A Mr. Football, the Times News/Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee Male Athlete of the Year and the Butkus Award high school winner last season.
Playing linebacker, he recorded 109 tackles — 59 solo. Back on the field on offense, he rushed for 1,562 yards and 26 touchdowns and had 290 receiving yards with another three scores.
“We had some big-time talent, no doubt, last year,” Chandley said. “But we’ve got good numbers returning. We’ve got a lot of guys to replace in very important spots.
“We’ve just got to step up as a collective group.”
Despite the losses to graduation, Crockett still returns good numbers and experience on both offense and defense from a team that went 9-3 overall and 6-0 in 5A Region 1 last year.
The Pioneers return seven starters on defense and a healthy contingent on offense.
“We think our defense will be our strong suit,” Chandley said.
The four senior defensive backs — cornerbacks Isaiah Lang (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and John Rucker (5-11, 175) and safeties Jordan Williams (5-11, 195) and Brenden Reid (5-10, 195) — provide the bulk of the experience on that side of the ball.
The Pioneers are also rich with experience at linebacker with Dominic Hopper (6-2, 220, sr.) and Aidan Clark (5-11, 175, jr.) on the outside and Jake Whaley (6-0, 180, so.) and Gabe Ferrell (6-0, 215, jr.) on the inside.
Up front, Parrish Combs (5-11, 245, sr.) provides the experience.
Isaiah Tisor (6-1, 315, so.), Ty’shawn Robinson (5-11, 240, jr.), Trey Marler (6-3, 250, sr.), Tyson Matthews (6-4, 310, so.) and Julian Emile (5-11, 280, fr.) all should get their shots to contribute on the line.
Offensive experience isn’t as rampant.
“Offensively, we got some young guys in some new spots and some important spots,” Chandley said. “It’s going to be important for those new guys to step up and play well.”
Sophomore Jake Fox (6-1, 215) steps in at quarterback, and he has a complement of experience around him, including Reid and Williams at running back and Ferrell at fullback.
While Chandley said the ground game is the strength for Crockett this season, Fox has plenty of targets to seek out when the Pioneers go to the air.
Four wide receivers with starting experience from last year — Lang, Aidan Clark, Rucker and Brayden Reid (5-10, 185, sr.) — are back in the fold.
Garrett Clark (5-9, 165, so.) provides added depth for the receiving corps, as does Whaley at tight end.
The interior line is led by Combs, who returns as the starting center.
Tisor is another returning starter along the line. Marler, a part-time starter last year, is also back.
Matthews and Robinson round out the first five on the offensive line.
Chandley said getting the basics right are still the keys to be successful.
“We’ve got to block, we’ve got to tackle well and we’ve got to run extremely hard and move the football,” the coach said.
The Pioneers’ league has a different look this season after Volunteer departed for Class 4A and Morristown West joined the 5A group.