When David Crockett walked off the football field last year as a winner against Science Hill for the first time in school history, the Pioneers had left nothing to chance.
It was an emphatic 62-34 whipping, but that result will likely serve as a significant source of motivation for the Hilltoppers this year. The teams will line up Friday night at Tipton Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:30.
Both teams are 0-1 on the season with Crockett losing a tight one at Ooltewah and Science Hill getting pounded by defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton on the road.
Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said last year and this year are like apples and oranges.
“We are a totally new team,” said Chandley. “Last year means nothing.”
Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter agreed that this year’s matchup is different.
“They have a much different style than last year,” Carter said. “But they still have some really good players.
“Our kids are just excited to play. They are young and hungry and disappointed. They want to play better than they did against Elizabethton.”
THE HISTORY
These teams have only met 14 times since Crockett started playing in 1971.
Science Hill scored 216 total points against Crockett in the three previous meetings (2012-14) prior to last season. That’s an average of 72 points per game.
PRINCE FACTOR
Crockett standout Prince Kollie, a Notre Dame commitment as a linebacker, is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior who moved from wide receiver — where he was one of the state’s best last season — to running back.
In the season-opening 14-12 loss to Ooltewah, Kollie had the football in his hands all night. He carried 30 times for 171 yards and scored a touchdown.
“You better get to to him and get a lot of people to the ball,” Carter said. “If you don’t, it will be a long night. That’s the kind of player he is. He’s phenomenal.”
On defense, Kollie totaled eight tackles, one for loss.
INJURY WOES
The Hilltoppers won’t be at full strength with both Hensley brothers dealing with injuries.
Sophomore center Kellen Hensley will miss the game with an ankle injury suffered against Elizabethton. Seniors kicker Kade Hensley is expected to play, but is still dealing with a preseason injury.
Losing Kellen was a troublesome issue for the ground game.
“Usually the run game takes longer to get in sync,” Carter said. “We got it together and we had a wrench thrown in with an injury.”
SCIENCE HILL’S PLAN
The Hilltoppers brought a positive note out of the loss to the Cyclones. Science Hill’s defense slowed Elizabethton’s ground game with good play along the defensive line.
“We were physical,” Carter said. “That was one thing we can take from that game.”
Chandley said the aggressiveness of Science Hill’s defense presents a challenge.
“They come at you from all angles,” Chandley said. “They run a mix of coverages and keep you guessing on where they’re coming from.”
CROCKETT’S APPROACH
Chandley said the Pioneers have plenty of areas for improvement for this contest.
“We have to fine tune everything,” he said. “We played extremely hard last week and outplayed them, but made one too many mistakes.”
The Pioneers had a 75-25 run-pass mix against Ooltewah. Quarterback Mason Britton was 6 of 9 passing, but only for 37 yards. Taking some snaps out of the wildcat formation, Kollie completed all three of his pass attempts for 16 yards.
With record-setting quarterback Cade Larkins under center, Crockett averaged over 240 yards passing per game over the last four years.
SCIENCE HILL’S OFFENSE
Crockett’s defense will be challenged by the Hilltoppers’ passing attack, which looked impressive at times against the Cyclones. Quarterback Jaxon Diamond completed 20 of 36 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.
“Diamond slings it all over the field,” Chandley said. “He potentially has the strongest arm we will see all year. They have really athletic receivers and brutes for running backs that they can hit you with.”