JONESBOROUGH — The play wasn’t pretty, but when the final horn sounded, the scoreboard was a thing of beauty.
David Crockett’s football team rode workhorse Brenden Reid and a stubborn defense to a 15-10 win over visiting Morristown West in Friday’s Region 1-5A opener for both teams.
Reid had 25 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown. The Pioneers’ defense had two sacks and a safety to offset two fumbles and two interceptions.
Crockett (2-1, 1-0) trailed 10-9 at the half then took the second half kickoff and drove 75 yards on seven plays with Reid dashing the final 7 yards for what proved to be the game-winning score.
“It was really good to see us respond the way we did in the second half,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley. “To be trailing and then go down and push in that score was outstanding.
“Our defense was lights out in the second half. We challenged our offensive line to be more physical this week and they were. The offense wasn’t very efficient, and we had to overcome all those turnovers. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a huge win for our program.”
Crockett got on the board first when quarterback Jake Fox tossed a 19-yard strike to Brayden Reid. Chase Schroeck’s extra point made it 7-0.
West (2-1, 0-1) tied the score on Noah Tripucka’s 20-yard TD pass to Luke Yandell with 7:31 left in the half.
After recovering a Crockett fumble on their own 8-yard line, the Trojans were hit with a safety when Tripucka was tackled in the end zone by Brayden Reid, putting Crockett on top 9-7.
West then intercepted the ball and took a 10-9 lead into the half after the Trojans’ Caleb Santana booted a 34-yard field goal.
That lead proved to be short-lived when the Pioneers rallied in the third quarter to take control.
“We just persevered,” said Brenden Reid. “We just ran it down their throat in the second half. On defense, we made sure we tackled well.”
Morristown West standout running back Hunter Delaney was held to 83 yards on 17 carries. Crockett’s stingy defense limited him to only 19 yards in the critical second half.
Crockett travels to Kingsport next week to take on Dobyns-Bennett.