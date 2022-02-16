JONESBOROUGH — The word “panic” means nothing to the David Crockett girls basketball team.
The situation for the record-setting Lady Pioneers was not ideal in Wednesday’s District 1-4A semifinal against West Ridge, being down six points going into the fourth quarter and with freshman point guard Bella Ferguson picking up her fourth foul late in the frame.
What did Thomas Gouge’s crew do?
It responded in a big way with 29 points in the final quarter to upend the Lady Wolves 56-49 and advance to a second consecutive district title game. The Lady Pioneers (24-5) will go for their first District 1 title in school history and first tournament title of any sort since 1991.
Crockett gets a rematch of last season’s game against Science Hill at home. West Ridge will travel to Dobyns-Bennett for the consolation game.
“We attacked the high post late in that zone defense,” Crockett coach Gouge said. “That’s been the story of our season, though. We were down 11 and 13 on our home court earlier this year and came back to win. That’s just what we do: we finish games.”
The Lady Pioneers were 3 for 9 from the free throw line in the first three quarters. Gouge’s gang turned it up a notch in the fourth and nailed 18 of 24 to pull away late.
“These girls are winners and they are clutch. They never quit and I’m proud of them,” Gouge said. “The free throw shooting was terrible in the first three quarters and then in the late game, we want Bella, Lacey (Byrd) and (Trivette) up there and hitting them.”
Kadence Fannon led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points while Emily Trivette notched 13 and Ferguson finished with 10.
West Ridge’s patented 2-3 zone defense was puzzling Crockett and gave them problems, forcing 10 turnovers in the first half.
However, the Lady Pioneers found the solution in the fourth, getting the ball to the high post and working it around.
“If you come to our practice, that was all we talked about,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “They’re going to try to get it to (Nora Walters) in the high post and (Fannon) is going to be the high-low look and get put-backs. We just didn’t execute and they wanted it more than us in the fourth quarter.”
West Ridge senior Jaelyn West led all scorers with 24 points, going 10 for 16 from the field and was 4 of 7 from the charity stripe. Fallon Taylor also netted double-figures for the Lady Wolves, finishing with 12.
“We told our kids that when (Ferguson) went out with her fourth foul that it was our time to make a run, and we didn’t take care of business,” Walling said. “It was a very disappointing fourth quarter.”
Both of Friday’s games will start at 7 p.m.