KINGSPORT — The struggle for identity can be mighty tough with the big-city schools of the Big 7 Conference, but the David Crockett girls basketball team took a major leap in the right direction Thursday at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Seemingly a step ahead all evening, the Lady Pioneers captured a 43-40 win over host Dobyns-Bennett in semifinal play of the District 1-AAA tournament.
David Crockett (14-7) moves into Friday night's championship game against Science Hill, which defeated Volunteer, but most importantly the Lady Pioneers earn a first-round home game when the Region 1-AAA tournament begins in two weeks.
Thomas Gouge was composed afterward, but the first-year Crockett coach did not attempt to understate the significance of the moment.
"We've come so far and these girls, these seniors ... like I say every time I talk to one of you guys (sportswriters), they've changed the culture of this program," Gouge said. "They've struggled and this program's had tough, tough times in the past. It was just our time. We believed. We believe in each other.
"It's great to come here and win. It's a tough place to play. D-B is well coached and has great players and is a great program. It's just a big win for us."
Crockett earned this one, leading virtually all night and playing outstanding defense with active hands throughout, forcing 22 D-B turnovers.
"Kind of a letdown and disappointing, obviously," said veteran D-B coach Bill Francis. "We didn't have good rhythm. We didn't have much connection among our team on the floor ... didn't have a lot of connection with me as a coach.
"If you've played or coached for a while, you understand that connection thing. Some nights it's just not there, man. And I give Crockett a lot of credit for that. They played their tails off."
After a tight first half ended with D-B leading 23-22, Crockett did not trail again. The Pioneers gained control with a 6-0 run to finish the third period, assuming a 38-30 edge after buckets by Emma Gouge, Kadence Fallon and Nora Walters.
Crockett did a good job of not allowing the Lady Tribe second-shot chances.
"I think we did a great job defensively, a good job of talking out there," Coach Gouge said. "And we did a great job on the defensive boards."
The Lady Pioneers were led offensively by guard Halle Scott, who buried four 3s and scored 14 points. Gouge, a hard-working fellow senior, tossed in a dozen points and made plays all over the floor all evening.
"Emma's been our go-to player for four years," Gouge allowed. "But let me say she has a great supporting cast. All of these girls can play. I'm just so proud."
D-B, which was paced by the 15-point game of Jabrea Johnson and the 12-point outing of Olivia Doran, plays in Friday's consolation game against Volunteer, with the victor earning the district's No.3 seed.
The Lady Indians will travel for their region tournament game, regardless.