JONESBOROUGH — Replacing Cade Larkins wasn’t going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination.
And then things got even tougher for David Crockett’s football team.
Larkins, the record-breaking quarterback, has moved on to play at East Tennessee State. His understudy, Mason Britton, was waiting for his chance to step forward in 2020.
But the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Britton suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during basketball season.
“That kid is tough as nails,” said football coach Hayden Chandley. “He played through it and finished basketball season.”
Britton had surgery when the season ended. His recovery has gone well, and the possible delay to the start of the high school season could give him more time to get ready.
“That was one of the positive things about pushing the season back,” Chandley said. “His rehab is coming along well. He’s throwing short routes. We hope to get Mason as close to 100% as possible.”
For the first time since the 2015 season, Crockett will have a quarterback other than Larkins. Britton is at the forefront with Prince Kollie and Brenden Reid also in the mix for taking snaps.
It’s not like the Pioneers expect to have another Larkins behind center. A generational talent, he finished as the state’s No. 2 all-time passer (11,042 yards) and No. 6 for touchdown passes (105).
But Chandley said Britton brings a lot to the table.
“We will be able to do some things we did last year,” Chandley said. “A lot of people will be surprised how well Mason throws it.”
Britton’s labrum injury wasn’t his first. He suffered the same type of injury in his left shoulder in July 2019.
Chandley planned to hold him out of Crockett’s season-opening game against Ooltewah, but Britton — one of the Pioneers’ top wide receivers — convinced his coach to let him be in uniform on the sideline.
“It was game day and he talked me into letting him dress,” Chandley said. “Cade got shaken up late in the third quarter and had to come out of the game. We were on the 10-yard line and trailing. My quarterbacks coach asked if I wanted Mason or Donta (Hackler). We had some wildcat stuff for Donta, but I decided to go with Mason. He took two snaps and handed it off twice and got us in the end zone.”
Crockett eventually won 19-16 in a game that was suspended. The result didn’t become official until later in the year when the game couldn’t be made up and Ooltewah graciously agreed to let it count as a win for the Pioneers — allowing Larkins’ 180 passing yards to count toward his chase for the state record.
As for Britton, he went on to have a standout season at wide receiver and finished with nine touchdown receptions.
Chandley said he expects the Pioneers to continue to be successful on the offensive side of the ball in 2020.
“I like where we are,” he said. “But we’re definitely looking at a different offense this fall.”