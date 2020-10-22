One of the best things about the 50th annual Musket Bowl is that there is a Musket Bowl at all this year.
Because COVID-19.
“We are beyond thankful,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley, whose team will host the late-season showdown Friday night in Jonesborough. “Three months ago we weren’t sure we’d play a snap this fall, and to be where we are now is truly a blessing. We’ve been telling our guys all year to not take any days for granted, it can be taken from you in the snap of a finger.”
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins concurred.
“We are just thankful and blessed that we have gotten to play this many,” Jenkins said. “And an archrival game is always something special. We have prepared well and our kids are excited to have this opportunity.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The battle for Washington County bragging rights goes far beyond that border this year. If Crockett wins, the Pioneers would clinch at least a tie for the Region 1-5A title and wrap up the No. 1 seed for playoff purposes. Crockett (6-2, 4-0) could still get there with a loss if it beats Morristown East in Week 11.
If Boone wins, the Trailblazers (4-3, 3-1) would have a strong chance to earn a share of the region title but would need other teams to lose to reach the No. 1 seed. The ’Blazers have four overall wins compared to five for Tennessee High and six for Crockett, which hurts Boone in a three-way tie scenario.
Chandley said he knows what Boone will bring to town.
“Offensively, they are as good upfront as any team we’ve seen,” he said. “They open up a lot of holes and (running back Brennan) Blair seems to always find the right one. Defensively, they give you many looks. They mix up their coverages and like to keep you guessing.”
To counter Boone’s approach, Chandley said his team must be the aggressor.
“We need to be the more physical team,” he said. “We felt like we were the more physical team last week against a good opponent, now we just need to put back-to-back weeks together.
“Defensively it’s going to be about winning first down. We need to get them in some third-and-long situations and make them one-dimensional.”
Crockett running back Prince Kollie is closing in on a second straight 1,000-yard season. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and has rushed for 969 this year.
Jenkins said, “Crockett does a good job of getting its playmakers involved and they have a physical offensive line. We have to be gap sound and tackle well. We have to play team defense and limit big plays.”
Kollie, a standout linebacker who has committed to Notre Dame, leads the team with 58 tackles, including 7½ for loss.
Pioneers quarterback Mason Britton has thrown for 624 yards. Brayden Reid is the top receiver with 259 yards.
Boone counters with quarterback Jackson Jenkins (770 yards, 9 touchdowns), Blair (1,074 yards, 12 TDs), and receiver Phillip Page (19 catches, 300 yards, five TDs).
“We have to take care of the ball on offense and can’t take negative plays,” Jenkins said. “We have to establish the line of scrimmage.”
TENNESSEE HIGH (5-3, 4-1)
at CHEROKEE (1-6, 0-3)
The Vikings will try to regroup from a very difficult loss to David Crockett and stay in the Region 1-5A title picture.
The Chiefs are trying to snap a six-game losing streak.
HAMPTON (6-1)
at VOLUNTEER (2-6)
The records may not reveal what could be quite a battle in these teams’ inaugural meeting.
The Falcons have had some nice moments this season despite a rugged schedule, including last week’s 49-43 setback against Morristown East.
UNION COUNTY (0-4, 0-1)
at SULLIVAN CENTRAL (3-5, 1-3)
The Patriots have played only four games this season and haven’t been competitive in any of them, so this Region 1-4A game looks like a good opportunity for the Cougars to snap a five-game losing streak.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (4-3, 2-1)
at UNICOI COUNTY (4-3, 2-1)
A lot of Region 1-3A eyes will be on this game. The Blue Devils still have a shot at a share of the title.
As for the Black Knights, they must regroup after blowout losses to rival South Greene and league foe Claiborne.
SULLIVAN EAST (2-4)
at SULLIVAN NORTH (0-6)
It’s the last meeting between these county rivals, and the Golden Raiders are fast running out of time to avoid a winless season.
East has won three of the last four in this series, but North holds a 22-8 edge overall.
JOHNSON COUNTY (4-4)
at CLOUDLAND (5-3)
This mountaintop battle features teams trying to hone their playoff skills against a non-region opponent.
The Longhorns hold a 26-21 edge the series, but Cloudland has won 12 of the last 15 contests.