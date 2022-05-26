BRISTOL, Va. — After four seasons as the John Battle softball coach, Hannah Cress announced her resignation Thursday.
The coach made her announcement following the Lady Trojans’ 9-3 loss to Tazewell in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
The heart-wrenching decision was not an easy one for Cress, but she said it was the right decision for her family, particularly her two young children.
“As much as I love softball, as much as I love being a softball coach, I love being a mom that much more,” she said. “I’m at peace with my decision.”
Cress was an all-star pitcher both at the high school level at Coeburn and the college level at King.
She was an all-state pitcher for Coeburn.
At King, Cress was all-conference all three of her years with Tornado, was a two-time all-conference pick and named the conference pitcher of the year two consecutive seasons.
She was a pitching coach at Wise Central for three years before accepting the head coaching spot at Battle prior to the 2019 season.
In announcing her decision on her Facebook page, Cress said she will miss being around the sport on a day-to-day basis.
“Softball has been such a huge part of my life and it will always be my passion,” Cress wrote. “I’ll miss fist-pumping with my girls after big outs, the hand slaps after a big home run, or just the crazy shenanigans they bring to the table. However, I know that God put me on this earth to be the best Mama that I can be, and I can’t do that if I’m not present for Addi and Cam.”
While Cress was the softball coach for four years for the Battle program, her team only took the field three of those years after being robbed of the 2020 season because of the pandemic.
In her three seasons, Cress guided Battle to two Mountain 7 District regular-season championships and to a district tournament championship.