KINGSPORT — The Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race has hosted some of the world’s best distance runners on the candle-lit streets of Kingsport with many memorable performances throughout the 32-year history.
This year’s edition — scheduled for July 16 during Fun Fest — will showcase America by hosting USA Track & Field’s 2022 USATF Men’s 8K Road Championship presented by Toyota.
The winner will be crowned the national champion at the distance and will take home $5,000 from Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport.
“We’ve been working on this for several years,” said event co-director Hank Brown.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, but COVID hit us in 2020, and last year was kind of a transition year. Hosting the national championship has been a dream of mine, and we can’t wait to shoot the gun and watch it happen in Kingsport. It’s going to be very exciting with a red, white and blue theme for this year’s race,” he said.
It will not, however, be the first time that the Model City has hosted a USATF championship event. Back in 1993 and 1994, the now-defunct Eastman 10K hosted the big races featuring names like then-world record holder Arturo Barrios, Brigham Young great Ed Eyestone and the late Pat Porter.
“As the cornerstone of college men’s cross country, the 8K is an important distance in our sport,” said Blake Boldon, USATF Men’s Long Distance Running chairperson. “It’s exciting to have a championship at this distance return to the circuit, especially at such a well-respected and nationally celebrated event. I look forward to seeing many of America’s best distance runners go head-to-head on such a unique and fast course.”
Brown says the elite field will now be composed of top American distance runners rather than the international runners seen in the past.
“The Kenyans, Ethiopians and other foreign runners have been great for Crazy 8s. I mean, we’ve seen two world records and many world-leading performances over the years, but we felt like we needed to go in a different direction,” Brown said. “It will be fun to see the Americans line up and go for the USA Championship.”
The American record for the road 8K is held by Alberto Salazar and has stood since 1981. The existing world best for 8K is held by Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya en route to 10K in 2020 at 21:11.
The event record continues to be held by Kenya’s Peter Githuka of 22:03 set in 1996. At the time, it was the world’s best time for the distance.
The women’s world best and event record continues to be held by Asmae Leghzaoui of Morocco in 2002 with a time of 24:27.8.
“We are so excited about the addition of the 8K National Championships at this year’s Crazy 8s Race,” said Kingsport Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson. “We Run Events continues to take the quality of their races to the next level, and Visit Kingsport and Fun Fest are proud to play host to the many visitors it brings to our city. We look forward to the continued growth of this event and the quality of athletes we will get to cheer for and race against each year.”
Not only will the top Americans be competing for a national championship, but so will everyone participating in the event.
“One of the really cool aspects of Crazy 8s being home to the 8K championships will be every single runner who participates in the 8K can also say they ran in the championship race,” said event co-director Natalie Whitlock. “I was lucky enough to run in the 8K years ago in New York City, and I’ll tell you it was one of my best race experiences to know I was running in a championship race. I set my 8K PR at the event and hope lots of our local runners will do the same at Crazy 8s this year feeling the energy and excitement.”
The Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry Little 8s Youth Field Day will kick things off on race day with fun field day activities/races for kids and families.
Following Little 8s, the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk, presented by Eastman Credit Union, will hit the streets on a certified 3K course.
The final event of the evening will be the Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8K, featuring the 2022 USATF Men’s 8 kilometer Road Championship presented by Toyota.
If you’re feeling totally crazy, those who run or walk both the 3K and 8K will receive not only the official Crazy 8s 8K medal, but they will also receive a unique companion Totally Crazy medal from The Regional Eye Center for completing both.
The JA Street Healthy Lifestyles Expo will feature health and fitness related vendors and booths. The expo will move to a new location in the Civic Auditorium with more space to spread out and proximity to the starting line of the race.
The sponsors are Ballad Health, The Regional Eye Center, Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Eastman Credit Union, Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry, JA Street, Mycroft Signs, Martin Dentistry, Food City, Culligan, and Dr. Enuf.