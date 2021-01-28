Randy Sanders saw some hitting and that’s when he knew it was really time to play.
As the East Tennessee State football team opened preseason practice this week at Greene Stadium, Sanders heard the crack of the pads for the first time since October. It was music to his ears.
“It was nice to be able to start trying to play football,” Sanders said Thursday. “I love being out there, whether it’s shorts and helmets, shorts and shoulder pads, but you don’t really play football until you put pads on. You don’t really find out who can play and who can’t play until you put the pads on and you start really blocking, really tackling, really running to the football. It’s amazing how many guys have a lot of courage when you’re in shorts and you’re not actually tackling.”
The Bucs are preparing for the Southern Conference’s “spring season,” which begins Feb. 20 when Samford comes to Greene Stadium. The eight SoCon teams will play a conference-only schedule after the SoCon suspended conference play in the fall in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sanders said his players were excited to get going after a couple of weeks of conditioning.
“I’m not going to get too excited the first day or two,” Sanders said. “A lot of guys have energy. You put on pants and a lot of guys are anxious to get out here and do it. The challenge for players and for our team is to have the same energy, the same bounce in your step, the same desire to go out there and get better Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5 because your body starts hurting. And most football players, your body doesn’t feel right again until probably a month after the season.”
QB BATTLE
Sanders knows he will be asked about his quarterback at every opportunity until he chooses his starter.
“Everybody wants to know,” Sanders said. “I want to know and I think the team wants to know, but at this point, I’m not quite ready to make that decision yet.”
Sanders said all of the quarterbacks in the mix have had their moments, and they’ve also had moments where they look like they’ve never seen a football before. Regardless, he admits he has to make a decision soon “so the team can start knowing who their guy is, who the main guy is. That doesn’t mean the decision is made final or anything else. It gives you a chance to start building and rallying around someone.”
STRONG POINTS
When Sanders was asked about the strong points of his team, it was a good sign that he listed several positions, notablly running back, tight ends, linebacker and the secondary. Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors form one of the top one-two tailback punches in the SoCon.
Running back — “I think the first position you look for offensively is our running backs. Quay, Jacon Saylors … you throw in a couple of freshmen that I think are going to be really good for us, so we’ve got five guys at running back that I’m pretty excited about.”
Tight end — “I think we have some tight ends that have a chance to be really good. Now, Nate Adkins, first-team all-conference. I doubt seriously that it was a really close vote. I think he’s been that dominant for us, but we’ve got some young guys. I’m excited about their ability. I’m excited to see what they do when the lights really come on.”
Secondary — “Secondary’s been playing well with Karon (Delince) and (Tyree Robinson), couple of newcomers there. But we have some depth in the secondary which I think bodes well for us.”
Linebackers — “The linebacker group with Blake Bockrath, with Jared Folks, with Donovan Manuel and then whomever ends up on the other edge. I think they can set good tones for us.”
QUESTION MARKS
“We’ve got a lot of newcomers on the offensive line and we’ve got a lot of newcomers on the defensive line,” Sanders said. “Being an old coach who grew up with Johnny Majors and Phillip Fulmer, you always want to be good up front. You want to be good on the offensive line, and you want to be good on the defensive line. So the fact that we’re kind of young, inexperienced and replacing a lot of people at those positions is probably my biggest concern, the thing that scares me the most.”
COVID-19 SEASON
With the fall college football schedule being disrupted every week as teams were forced to postpone games after positive COVID-19 tests, Sanders knows it will be impossible for the SoCon to get through the season unscathed. How they handle it will be important.
“There’s going to be a lot of challenges,” he said. “Obviously we want to do well, but I want the guys to have fun. I want to go have fun with it. As a coach, this is going to be a different year. Who knows what to expect? Once we see the challenge, let’s address it and and go forward and try to get ready and go have fun playing the game.”