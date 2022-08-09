DSC_0508.JPG

Trey, Dauntae and Bryson Keys will play vital roles for the J.I. Burton football team this season.

 Jeff Birchfield/Johnson City Press

NORTON — Three keys to success in football are preparation, focus and execution. J.I. Burton has its own three Keys in the form of Dauntae, Trey and Bryson.

The Keys cousins are playing together for the Raiders their senior year. All three being on the field in the orange and black at the same time is something they’ve thought about a long time.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos