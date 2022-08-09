NORTON — Three keys to success in football are preparation, focus and execution. J.I. Burton has its own three Keys in the form of Dauntae, Trey and Bryson.
The Keys cousins are playing together for the Raiders their senior year. All three being on the field in the orange and black at the same time is something they’ve thought about a long time.
“It’s been a dream since we were younger,” Dauntae said during Saturday’s J.I. Burton media day. “When we were younger playing backyard football, it was like here comes the Keys trio.”
There have been two of them playing together, but injuries and other factors make the season opener at Ridgeview the first time all three will be in a varsity game together.
“There’s never been three Keys on the field at the same time,” Trey said. “We like that. It feels good to have family on your side.”
Dauntae is one of the school’s top all-around athletes. He’s an offensive and defensive tackle on the football field, a post on the basketball court and a catcher on the baseball diamond. With baseball perhaps his best sport, he was the All-Cumberland District Player of the Year and named to the Times News Southwest Virginia Super 22 team.
“Dauntae is a big kid, 6-2, 275 pounds, and he’s also my catcher,” said Caudill, who also doubles as Burton’s baseball coach. “He hit cleanup for us. Going into his senior year, he’s just 16 years old. He’s got a great work ethic and the most mature 16-year-old I’ve ever been around. He and Isaiah Sturgill have really taken the role of leading the team.”
Trey has the capabilities to be an explosive playmaker. At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, he’s listed as a wide receiver and defensive back. But he’s also versatile enough to play multiple roles, as a running back and even some at quarterback.
“Trey is one of our faster kids. He can run the ball, catch the ball and even be in the quarterback role a little bit with some wildcat snaps,” Caudill said. “He’s missed a few games the last couple of years. Last year, he had a concussion, and the year before, the first day of pads, he broke his ankle. But he’s a tough kid who has worked his tail off to get back out here.”
It’s a similar path taken by Bryson, a lineman who was hurt on a fluke play early in the season. Equally determined to get back on the field, he became one of the strongest kids in the weight room.
“Bryson is a great kid. The Union game, he got hurt kicking off,” Caudill said. “When he was kicking the ball off the tee, he landed on his plant foot, hyper-extended his knee and partially tore his meniscus. He’s another one like Trey, who battled back from injury. He got in the weight room this summer and changed his body. He’s 6-foot, 230 pounds and a lot stronger kid than last year.”
The Keys talked about how much they like playing for Caudill, who preaches the value of hard work and always being ready to give your best effort.
“He always says what you put into it is what you’re going to get out of it,” Bryson said. “We put a lot in this summer. He’s a dedicated coach who puts in a lot, too.”
Dauntae added, “He cares a lot for both sports. Just the same as we’re going to give our all, he’s going to give his all every day. We’ve worked hard this summer, and I think our team chemistry is going to be way up this season.”
