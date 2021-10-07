When Daniel Boone travels to play Science Hill on Friday, it won’t be Class 5A versus Class 6A in the Trailblazers’ eyes.
It’s more about city versus county.
“Science Hill would be considered one of our top rivalries,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “All of our athletic teams compete against them every year. We have a lot of respect for coach Stacy Carter and his program. And any time you have a county school play a city school, there is some extra adrenaline between both schools and communities.”
Science Hill knows the routine as well. They whipped Boone 63-6 in 2017, but lost 35-28 in the most recent meeting in 2018 and escaped with a 19-14 victory in 2016.
“It’s going to be a tough ballgame for sure,” Carter said. “Boone has tough, hard-nosed kids. Jeremy is a good football coach and will have a good plan. They take away what you do well.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tipton Stadium.
The Hilltoppers enter with a record of 4-3 while Boone, which has played the state’s toughest schedule to date, is 1-4.
Even though this is not a region game, it will likely have that feel for Science Hill.
“It’s very important,” Carter said. “I know it’s not a conference game, but we need to win out. It’s Washington County, it’s a rivalry game, and we need to keep our momentum going.”
CARTER LOOKS AT BOONE
One thing catching Carter’s eye is Boone’s defense.
“They’re young and I think they are really talented,” Carter said. “They don’t have a lot of older guys playing on the defensive side of the ball, but (senior defensive end) Will Hamlin is really good. They are playing hard and getting experience as they go. I think things are sitting pretty good in their corner to be successful. They’ve got everything ahead of them.”
Science Hill will be tested in the running game, something the Hilltoppers did well all season until getting slowed down last week against Morristown East.
“Historically it’s hard to run the football on Boone,” Carter said. “And we had a bad night against East. We’ve got to fix some things and change things around.”
When Boone has the ball, Carter said he wouldn’t mind seeing more big plays out of his defensive unit that produced a pair of pick sixes against the Hurricanes.
“Our defense is doing some good things right now,” Carter said. “I think we’re getting better every game on that side of the ball.”
JENKINS LOOKS AT SCIENCE HILL
One area of concern for Boone is the Hilltoppers’ playmakers.
“They have lots of skill players,” Jenkins said. “Their quarterback (Jaxon Diamond) is a great athlete who can extend plays. They are a big-play team with a physical running back and an offensive line that gets off the ball, and they are well coached. They are really balanced because they can put pressure on you in multiple ways.”
When Boone’s offense is on the field, Jenkins said he sees a lot of big guys on the other side.
“The first thing is they have really good size and play hard,” Jenkins said. “Their linebackers fly to the ball and (the Hilltoppers) are very opportunistic in the back end. They make a lot of big plays — tackles for loss and interceptions.”