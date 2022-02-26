LEBANON — Tristan Counts had the game of his high school basketball career Saturday.
The Twin Springs junior scored a career-high 13 points, including nine in the third quarter, to lead the Titans to a 35-29 win over Eastside in the Region 1D championship at Lebanon.
Twin Springs earned its first regional title in boys basketball since 2008.
The Titans (18-8) and Spartans (18-10) moved on to Friday's VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals. Twin Springs will play the Region 1C runner-up and Eastside will face the Region 1C champion.
STEPPING UP
Eastside scored the first nine points Saturday, but the Titans were within four, 11-7, by the end of the frame. The Spartans struggled to score in the second quarter and the teams went into halftime with Twin Springs up 17-15.
Eastside's offensive struggles didn't go away. Counts began lighting up the nets and the Titans outscored the Spartans 11-8 in the third quarter.
Eastside’s defense did a good job containing Twin Springs scoring leaders Bradley Owens and Connor Lane but did not have an answer for Counts.
“They do a good job of finding us when we’re open and we just knock down the shots,” Counts said. “Hit shots, that’s really the game plan every night.”
Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb was thrilled to see Counts have a breakout game.
“That’s a testament to how tough-minded that kid is,” Webb said. “He sort of took a back seat because of matchups and things like that. He stayed ready for the moment and he came up big for us tonight.”
The Titans' defense did its best job late in the game, holding Eastside scoreless for 7 minutes, 2 seconds.
“We knew it was going to be an ugly game with them,” Webb said. “They try to make it as ugly as possible. They want to play a gritty, tough game and we tried to match that kind of mindset and we were able to come up with some defensive shots.”
Eli McCoy, who finished with 12 points, made a basket with 1:20 left in the game for the Spartans' first points 22 seconds since remained in the third quarter.
Eastside managed only one more field goal before the final buzzer.
“We had a bad day offensively. Anybody who sat in the stands saw that,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “It’s hard to play from behind against them. And we picked a bad day here in the regional finals to have a bad offensive day.”
HONAKER WINS 1D GIRLS TITLE
Two-time defending VHSL Class 1 girls champion Honaker won another Region 1D title, claiming a 57-40 decision over Grundy.
Kylie Vance led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Alayna McNulty added 12 and Valeigh Stevens had 11.
Jessi Looney scored 14 points to lead Grundy.