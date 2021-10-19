HAMPTON — Individual champion Ethyn Council set the pace for the Volunteer boys cross country team, which won its first conference championship in Tuesday's Three Rivers meet.
Council crossed the challenging, hilly course at Doe River Gorge in 17:55 to finish 28 seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Witcher of Sullivan East.
Council, a senior, was one of four Volunteer runners in the top eight and five in the top 14. Caleb Greene (fifth, 18:42), Evan Glass (seventh, 18:55), Charlie Wilson (eighth, 19:13) and Jack Cannon (14th, 19:59) added to the team total.
Volunteer won 35-47 over Sullivan East. Elizabethton was third with 63 points.
“For the guys, that was the first cross country conference championship in the history of the school,” Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie said. “These young folks worked extremely hard over the summer and it paid off today. I couldn’t be prouder of both the guys’ and girls’ teams.”
“As far as Ethyn, he was the slowest runner on the team when he came out. He kept working and progressing. Now because of his hard work, he’s conference champion. It’s a testament to him and his teammates for all the miles, team-building they put in.”
Council had a slight advantage over Witcher at the 2-mile mark but turned up the wick over the last mile.
Council said he followed his coach’s strategy the first part of the race.
“I didn’t want to take the lead from the beginning because coach told me to stay in the pack,” he said. “He told me to catch them when it mattered and the big hill really mattered. It’s brutal.
"This is a course, in my opinion, even tougher than Daniel Boone (site of the region meet) with the terrain and turns. It gives me a lot of confidence that I can finish strong.”
East had three runners make the top 10 and earn all-conference. Joining Witcher were James Shirk in sixth and Carson Latham in ninth. Elizabethton also had three all-conference: Riley Vernon (third), Max Garner (fourth) and Brian Presley (10th).
ARRINGTON, LADY VIKINGS WIN
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington romped to the individual girls title. She crossed in 19:40, more than two minutes ahead of teammate and runner-up Mandy Lowery.
Arrington, a junior, won despite a recent injury to her shin.
“I didn’t realize how many hills there were,” she said. “It was tough to run without anybody around. I’m still not where I want to be after my injury ordeal, but I’m making progress day to day, mile to mile. I’m waiting for that moment of a major comeback and breakthrough.”
The Lady Vikings placed four runners in the top seven for a 38-59 win over Volunteer in the team race.
Jacie Begley, who finished third in 22:19, was the Lady Falcons' top runner. Elise McKinney in sixth and Eliza Smith in 10th joined their teammate in earning all-conference honors.
Elizabethton's Reaghan Curde (eighth) and Unicoi County's Marissa Soulier (ninth) also made all-conference.