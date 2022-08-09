Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan.

The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the next VHSL cycle that would run from the 2023-24 school year through 2026-27.

