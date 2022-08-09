Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net Kevin Mays Author email Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan.The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the next VHSL cycle that would run from the 2023-24 school year through 2026-27.The VHSL Alignment Committee released its plan last month with very few changes proposed for districts and regions in far Southwest Virginia.One exception was the moving of long-time BDD member Honaker to the Hogoheegee District.Schools had until Monday to file appeals to the plan.The VHSL released the appeals on Tuesday, which include Council and Hurley asking to leave the BDD for the Cumberland District and Grundy asking to join Honaker in the Hogoheegee.Twin Valley, the only other team in the BDD, did file an appeal to change districts.The current Cumberland District consists of Castlewood, Eastside, J.I. Burton, Rye Cove, Thomas Walker and Twin Springs.Chilhowie, Holston, Lebanon, Northwood, Patrick Henry and Rural Retreat are the current members of the Hogoheegee District.NOT A DONE DEALThe process is still in motion, and no final decisions have been made.Schools wishing to oppose an appeal made by another school have until Aug. 15 to file a letter of opposition.Jordan Mullins, Twin Springs principal and Cumberland District chair, said Tuesday the district has not decided yet whether to appeal the proposed moves from Council and Hurley. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. “We haven’t talked as a district yet but plan on doing so sometime this week,” Mullins said.According to the VHSL timetable, the alignment committee will hear appeals Aug. 23 and make its final recommendations to the VHSL Executive Committee.The Executive Committee would then give final approval to the plan at its meeting on Sept. 21.OTHER APPEALSOther changes proposed by schools around the state that would affect Class 2 and Class 1 schools in far Southwest Virginia include:• George Wythe requests to move down to Class 1 Region C instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region C.• Grayson County requests to move down to Class 1 Region C instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region C.• James River requests to move down to Class 1 Region C instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region C.• Liberty Christian Academy requests to move up to Class 3 Region C instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region C.• Maggie Walker Governor’s School requests to move up to Class 3 Region B instead of its assignment to Class 2, Region A.• Mountain View requests to move down to Class 1 Region B instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region B.• Randolph-Henry requests to move down to Class 1 Region B instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region A.• Riverheads requests to move down to Class 1 Region B instead of its assignment to Class 2 Region B.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurley Council School Politics Sport Institutes Class Cumberland District Appeal Vhsl Linguistics District Region Kevin Mays Author email Follow Kevin Mays Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR