BRISTOL — Thursday marked the final football game in the history of Sullivan Central.
Cougars quarterback Will Nottingham and his teammates made it one to remember.
Nottingham completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 109 yards on 10 carries and three more touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 56-13 win over Sullivan East in the Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl played at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle.
The bowl game between the two Region 1-4A rivals was played in honor of Tennessee High senior Gabby Kennedy, who was killed earlier this year as a victim of domestic violence.
GOING OUT WITH A WIN
Nottingham said he would like to have seen Central in the postseason playoffs in the school’s final year.
Central will consolidate with Sullivan South and Sullivan North next year to form West Ridge.
Although the Cougars didn’t make it to the playoffs, Nottingham said he was happy with the win, a lifetime memory for him and his teammates.
“It feels really good to finish my high school career with a win,” the senior said. “A lot of kids are not able to do that and it’s just amazing.
“It was our last game so I knew I was going to give it everything I had. I knew I was going to focus and give it everything.”
Central coach Christopher Steger said the win was satisfying, especially for his seniors.
“That group of seniors, I can’t say enough about them coming and trusting me. And those parents entrusting me coming to Central when it hasn’t always been good,” Steger said. “These guys battled through tough times and made us a program the community could be proud of and get behind and come out and support.”
EARLY CONTROL
Central came up 4 yards shy of the end zone on its first possession, but rolled off touchdowns on its next three to build a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
East cut the lead to 21-6 in the first 30 seconds of the second quarter when quarterback Ethan Bradford connected with Hunter Brown on a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Bradford completed 15 of 31 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
He also scored East’s other touchdown on a 2-yard run.
The Cougars added two more scores in the second quarter to build their lead to 35-6 by halftime.
Central outscored East 21-7 in the second half to wrap up the victory.
The Cougars got two rushing touchdowns apiece from Nick Harrison and Cale Bryant.
Harrison had scoring runs of 5 and 3 yards, while Bryant scored from 6 and 23 yards out.
Harrison, a senior, picked up 64 yards rushing on seven carries.