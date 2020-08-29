BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central beat the weather and Volunteer, and now the upstart Cougars have opened a football season with two victories for what’s believed to be the first time in the 21st century.
Quarterback Will Nottingham scored on a short run and hooked up with fellow senior Connor Wilson for three touchdown passes, and Central shook free from a tight game at halftime by owning the second half of a 28-6 win Friday night.
After a 20-minute half, a storm delayed the game for 35 minutes.
“This is a credit to the kids, these coaches,” said fifth-year Central coach Chris Steger, who was wearing a major smile. “They kept their heads up and kept churning.
“The rain is not our friend — the ball gets heavy and it challenges us. But these guys checked their egos at the door and we got it done.”
WILSON — MONEY MAN
Wilson became well acquainted with the end zone Friday night. He opened the scoring with a 25-yard reception and then helped Central go ahead 13-0 with a 5-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-goal late in the first period.
The 6-foot, 185-pound veteran receiver later made it a 21-6 game when he snared a pretty 12-yard Nottingham toss just inside the front pylon.
Wilson fashioned the three TDs and four total receptions for 52 yards, one week after scoring on a Nottingham pass in a 26-8 season-opening win at Sullivan North.
“It’s all up to our quarterback and our line, honestly,” Wilson said. “If they don’t have the time back there, then Will can’t make the throw, and he just puts it on me every time.”
Wilson, who also had an interception, likes being Central’s go-to guy.
“It gets pretty big sometimes, you know,” he said of his responsibilities. “But when teams are keying on me, we have other receivers and guys who can make their fair share of plays, like Peyton (Greene) and Preston (Staubus).”
NOTTINGHAM GETS IT DONE
Nottingham — who had a tough night throwing the ball, finishing 6-of-17 passing with two interceptions for 72 yards — ran 14 times for 39 yards. He scored on a 4-yard keeper to complete the scoring with 1:05 left in the game.
“Will did a great job of managing the football game for us,” said Steger, whose team is off next week before hosting Pigeon Forge in two weeks.
The 5-11, 192-pound Nottingham has thrown six touchdown passes in two games.
COUGARS RUN IT
Central, which finished with 189 yards to Volunteer’s 105, got it done in the second half with its ground game.
Cougars sophomore Roy Moody led all runners with 61 yards on 17 attempts.
FALCONS SCORE
Volunteer, which was forced to postpone its season opener last week after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus, climbed to within 13-6 when Cameron Johnson scored on a 2-yard run with 44 seconds left before halftime.
Johnson, a senior running back, gained 46 yards on 17 carries.
Falcons junior quarterback Garrison Barrett completed 8 of 23 passes for 52 yards and two interceptions.