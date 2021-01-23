ELIZABETHTON — When today’s Sullivan Central boys basketball players are old and gray 50 years from now, they’ll always be able to smile about the Friday night they upset high-flying Elizabethton at John Treadway Gym.
Playing their best game of the season, the Cougars sent shockwaves around Northeast Tennessee by leading nearly all evening in a 64-56 Three Rivers Conference victory over the Cyclones.
Six weeks earlier, Elizabethton had walloped Central 83-59.
“My kids just finally bought into the game plan whenever we gave it to them and followed it for four quarters,” said sixth-year Central coach Derek McGhee, whose club was coming off a 36-point loss to front- running Sullivan East. “I feel like that’s what we’re capable of all year, we just haven’t shown it.”
Central (5-11, 3-5) outplayed Elizabethton (13-4, 5-2) from the start, running out to a 24-9 advantage by the first minute of the second quarter before withstanding a serious Cyclones challenge.
Joltin Harrison led the Cougars out of the gate, bagging 5 of 7 3-point attempts and scoring 15 of his team-high 18 points before intermission.
Central made 12 of 22 shots from the floor and committed just four turnovers in the first half, which ended with the Cougars up 33-24.
“Super proud of Joltin Harrison — the best game he’s had all year,” McGhee said. “He’s been dealing with a little injury that nobody really knows about. He’s been struggling with the injury and it’s been hard for him to get going, but he came out tonight and led us in the first half. And then we had some of our other big players step up for us in the second half.”
Slashing Ty Barb, who finished with 16 points, and hard-working Ethan Lane, who knocked in 13, were the go-to players in the second half. In addition, 6-foot-4 Harrison Sherfey scored 11 and played huge inside against Elizabethton’s Nick Wilson and William Willocks.
“I told (Sherfey) and our other post player, Dawson (Arnold), that they would have to play like men today,” McGhee said. “We’re not teenagers anymore, we’re men against 24 (Willocks) and 50 (Wilson) for them. I thought he (Sherfey) did a great job, did a great job.”
Relying on a trapping full-court zone press, the Cyclones rallied and grabbed leads of 36-34 and 38-36 in the third quarter. But Central stood tall when it mattered most in the game’s final 12 minutes.
McGhee said defending Elizabethton guard Jake Roberts was crucial, and the Cougars did so quite well, mainly with an active zone.
Roberts and Willocks finished with 12 points each. Wilson and Seth Carter had 11.
“Roberts lit us up pretty good at our place for 30, and I felt like we did a pretty good job on him tonight,” said McGhee, who’d never beaten Elizabethton. “That was our game plan: to stop him and not let 50 (Wilson) get offensive rebounds.
“Just really proud of my kids for sticking with it and being tough.”
LADY CYCLONES PULL UPSET
The Elizabethton girls pulled an upset of their own, dominating each period and running away to a 59-36 league win.
The Lady Cyclones (10-7, 4-2) are trying to hang with Central (11-6, 5-2) in the conference. Both trail front-running Sullivan East with district play looming in three weeks.
“I don’t know,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “This year’s so different and so weird ... you know, they might have had a couple (players) out (with illness). But I know we can play with anybody if we come to play, and I think we came to play tonight. We had a lot of focus all week and it showed tonight.”
The Lady Cyclones, led by the 17-point outing of Lina Lyon, roared to leads of 14-8 after one quarter and 23-14 at halftime.
Elizabethton made 10 3-pointers, four each by Lyon and Renna Lane, who scored 12 points. Teammate Morgan Headrick added 10 points.
Central, playing without two key players because of illness, got 17 points from Bre Yarber and 12 from Jaelyn West.