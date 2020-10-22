WISE — According to his personal assessment, Brandon Costa was an average high school baseball player.
It’s his love for the game and learning a little more about the sport each year that has led the Pennsylvania native to his new position of associate head coach with the Virginia-Wise baseball program.
Costa will run day-to-day operations for the Cavaliers and 25-year-coach Hank Banner, who announced earlier this month he will retire as the head of the UVa-Wise baseball program after the 2021 spring season.
LOVE FOR THE GAME
“I was really a utility player,” Costa recalled of his prep days in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pennsylvania. “We won the state championship in my junior year, and that was pretty exciting. I was not a star player. I just tried to play the game right and do what the team needed and play where the coaches needed me to play.”
Because of his love for the game, Costa continued to learn the game and improve, and after two years of junior college ball, he played his junior and senior years of collegiate baseball at NAIA Concord in West Virginia.
It was during his collegiate years that Costa decided he wanted to be a baseball coach.
“I had to learn the game and learn how to improve my hitting, and I worked hard to get better with the help of good coaches.” Costa remarked. “I saw coaches work with players like me and teach the game and watched their love for the game, and I thought that’s what I want to do.”
After stints as an assistant coach at Concord, Charleston and Radford, Costa has spent the last three seasons at UVa-Wise as the baseball recruiting director and hitting coach.
He said he became familiar with program for the first time as a player at Concord. Both Concord and the Cavs played in the Mountain East Conference.
His familiarity with the school continued when he was a coach at Concord and Charleston.
An assistant coaching position came open at Virginia-Wise when Costa was at Radford. He applied and landed the job.
FUTURE IS BRIGHT
Costa made no secret that he would like to transition to the position held by the man who has mentored him the last three years.
“Coach Banner talked to me a little while ago about possibly retiring and asked me if I would be interested in the position. I told him I would be,” Costa said. “It’s definitely something that I would like to pursue after this upcoming season.”
First things first, however.
In the 2021 season, Costa will be taking over more administrative duties for the team.
He was already doing some of those things, but the responsibilities will increase with the new position.
That means assistant coach Bill Steven will be taking over more recruiting duties for the program.
“He already does a great job with recruiting. He’ll just be heading it up now,” Costa said.
UVa-Wise, a member of the NCAA DII South Atlantic Conference, is scheduled to open its season in September.