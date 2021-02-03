BRISTOL, Va. — A pair of Gate City swimmers on opposite ends of the spectrum made some noise in Wednesday’s Region 2D championships at Virginia High.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for next Thursday’s VHSL championships in Christiansburg.
The meet will be timed finals only with no prelims.
Freshman Tia Spivey competed in two of the shorter distance events in the 200 yard individual medley and 100 butterfly. She took home gold medals in both, winning in 2:29.07 and 1:06.97, respectively.
Spivey was also named a regional co-swimmer of the year along with Virginia High’s Ridley Little and Amelia Austin.
Meanwhile, senior Megan Cooper garnered runner-up honors in her two distance swims: the 200 free (2:16.41) and 500 yard free (6:05.66).
“Tia’s fly is incredible and she’s improved so much,” Cooper said. “I have no doubt that she’ll do very well at state this year.”
The grueling 500 is not for everybody, noted Cooper.
“It’s a unique race, but it’s not one where a lot of people can do it and do it well,” she said. “I’ve always been more inclined to do better at longer distances.
“I’ve done these two events for the last four years at state, and I plan to finish it out strong.”
Other local qualifiers included Wise Central’s Jake Orr in the 100 fly (third, 1:01.89) and Riley Taylor in the 100 fly (third, 1:14.53) and 100 backstroke (fourth, 1:13.95). Central’s Jaylan Bowman also notched a qualifying spot in the 100 breaststroke with a third-place finish (1:24.45).
Ridgeview’s Alyssa Price — who will swim next season at Emory & Henry — qualified in the 100 breaststroke by placing fourth (1:23.48).
Virginia High easily won the boys team title with 113 points to Marion’s 85. The Scarlet Hurricanes, however, won the girls championship with 96 points to Virginia High’s 82.