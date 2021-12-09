JOHNSON CITY — You might call Nate Adkins the accidental tight end.
Adkins, who looks like a natural for East Tennessee State these days, had never played the position before signing with the Bucs.
He grew up the son of a line coach and that’s where he played his entire life. Adkins was an offensive tackle at Bearden High School in Knoxville, where he learned his superior blocking skills.
What was less certain was how he would adapt to the passing game, where he would be expected to run precise routes and catch balls in traffic.
As ETSU prepares for a quarterfinal game in the Football Championship Subdivision, the jury is in on the 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior. He has adapted as well as anybody could have hoped.
The Bucs wouldn’t be preparing to face North Dakota State this weekend if not for Adkins’ heroics in the FCS playoffs’ second round. In ETSU’s dramatic 32-31 win over Kennesaw State, Adkins made several acrobatic catches in crucial moments, and his catch on the final two-point conversion attempt provided the winning points on a do-or-die play.
“Nate always has a huge role in what we do,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “You know all the things we say about accountability and dependability, that’s Nate Adkins. We have a number of guys like that, but that’s Nate. Nate’s a tremendous blocker and a really good route runner. We’ve all seen what kind of hands he has. He has been a great teammate, very unselfish.”
Adkins’ father, Greg, is the offensive line coach at South Carolina. He also has spent time at Tennessee, Georgia and Marshall in addition to serving as the Buffalo Bills’ tight ends coach for two years.
“That’s where I got it from, my dad being a line coach,” Adkins said. “I kind of grew up around just blocking and learning the game. They just saw me as a tight end. I was pretty athletic. I played baseball too. I told them I know I can adapt.”
Sanders says Adkins success is no secret to opposing teams.
“It’s always interesting when you talk to the opposing coaches before the game, almost to a man they all mention Nate, number 44,” Sanders said. “Where did we find him? How did we get him? He’s one of those guys that every coach talks about.”
Adkins has caught 32 passes this season, tied with Malik Murray for second on the team, but it’s his blocking that makes him stand out.
“We call him Nasty Nate for a reason,” ETSU center Joe Schreiber said. “He’s a fun guy to play with. When you watch the practice film every day, he comes in and gives incredible effort every day. The plays he’s able to make happen for a reason. His discipline and his work ethic is probably better than anybody else’s on this team.”
Watch a successful running play for the Bucs and more than likely you’ll see Adkins throwing a key block.
Keep watching as the whistle blows and it’s likely that he’ll be the one still blocking.
It’s that kind of tenacity that has made a difference for the converted tackle and he says having a chip on your shoulder is a necessity of his job.
“You’ve got to as a competitor,” Adkins said. “And at this level? I mean, the guys I’m going up against are really, really good. They’re big. You have to match that intensity.”