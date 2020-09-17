Austin Hill believes Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will set the tone for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs.
The Georgia driver was the regular-season champion, leading the series in points after the first 16 races. With the points readjusted for the playoff opener, he ranks third in the standings behind Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith. Still, he has the confidence he will be racing for a championship at the end.
The first step would be a strong run at Bristol, for which he feels his No. 16 Toyota team is well prepared.
“We’ve changed some setup stuff throughout the season that I think is going to help us on the short tracks,” Hill said. “I think it’s almost one of those things that if we’re good at Bristol we should make Phoenix unless something crazy happens. Say we wreck at Talladega and we’re close in points or something. Or we go to Martinsville and we get in a wreck or something crazy. I think something crazy has to happen for us not to make the Final Four because of how good we’ve been all season long.”
Hill has been incredibly consistent, notching 14 top-10 finishes in 16 races. His season includes a win at Kansas and runner-up finishes at Atlanta and Pocono.
“I feel like we’ve been one of the best teams and it shows in being the regular-season champion,” he said. “Our consistency has been there all season long.
“We’ve only been outside of the top 10 twice and that’s because of having an engine issue one race and the other race we were going for the win and got wrecked. I just think that we’re going to be the guy to beat this year.”
It’s certainly easy to get wrecked at Bristol, where the drivers rocket around the .533-mile oval in 15-second laps.
There are other strong contenders with current points leader Creed racking up three wins on three varied circuits. He won on Kentucky’s 1 1/2-mile speedway, on the Daytona road course and the 1-mile flat track at Gateway. The driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet would love to add a win on Bristol’s high-banked short track to the list.
Smith, a teammate of Creed and a fellow Californian, has excelled in his first Truck Series season with two wins and nine top-10 finishes. He drove the No. 21 Chevy to wins at Michigan and at Dover, the other concrete race track on the Truck Series schedule.
Grant Enfinger comes into Bristol with the momentum of winning the last regular-season race at Richmond. He drove the No. 98 Ford to a season-opening win at Daytona and another win at Atlanta. The Alabama driver has posted top-10 finishes in all three previous Bristol starts.
Brett Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series champion, is still looking for his first win of the 2020 season. He’s also the defending champion of the UNOH 200, winning the pole and leading 65 laps in 2019.
Ben Rhodes, a recent winner at Gateway, matches Moffitt’s season numbers of seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. He has finished in the top 20 every race other than being in a crash at the season-opener at Daytona.
Three-time series champion Matt Crafton, a teammate to Rhodes and Enfinger, finished second in the last race at Richmond. He scored a win earlier this season at Kansas and finished second on the Dover concrete track. He has 15 career wins with a pair of second-place runs, his best finish at Bristol.
Christian Eckes, Todd Gilliland and Tyler Ankrum round out the playoff contenders.
Eckes, driving the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, looks to win the title as a rookie.
Gilliland, a third-generation racer, won a 2018 NASCAR K&N Series race at Bristol.
Ankrum has one win in the Truck Series in 2019 at Kentucky.
Johnny Sauter, the 2016 Truck Series champion, headlines the list of non-playoff contenders. He was the 2018 UNOH 200 winner.
Other contenders include Raphael Lessard, a former winner of the Short Track U.S. Nationals at BMS, Stewart Friesen and Tanner Gray, whose family has a long history at Bristol Dragway.
ARCA SERIES
Sam Mayer, who will make his Xfinity Series debut for JR Motorsports in 2021, is the favorite in the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Menards Series. The 17-year-old Wisconsin driver swept NASCAR K&N Series races at Bristol in 2019.
Alabama racer Bret Holmes is the current ARCA leader, just two points ahead of Michael Self. Hailie Deegan, the daughter of action sports star Brian Deegan, ranks third. Thad Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, is fifth in the standings with Ty Gibbs, grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, in seventh.