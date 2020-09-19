BRISTOL, Tenn. — It’s no longer Kyle Busch versus the field at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sure, the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota remains a favorite to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, but plenty of others could walk away with the trophy at the “Last Great Colosseum.”
The list starts with Brad Keselowski, the winner of May’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500. The driver of the No. 2 Ford will start from the pole alongside Team Penske teammate Joey Logano.
Keselowski has four wins this season, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ last race at Richmond. He has three wins at Bristol overall.
Logano is a two-time winner of Bristol’s night race and has a pair of third-place finishes to start the playoffs. He was battling Chase Elliott for the lead in May when the two crashed, opening the door for Keselowski.
Based on recent performance, pre-race favorites have to be Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who have a combined 14 wins this year.
Harvick, a two-time Bristol winner, has a series-best nine wins and 57 overall, ninth on the all-time list. Hamlin, the defending night race champion and a two-time winner on the high-banked short track, has six wins this season.
Chase Elliott has been exceptionally fast at Bristol recently. After the May disappointment, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet came back to win the All-Star Race in July.
But never count out the Busch brothers.
Kyle Busch, the defending NASCAR champion, leads all active drivers with eight Bristol Cup Series wins. He has a track-record 22 wins counting the Xfinity and truck series. Kurt Busch is a six-time Bristol winner and boasts four consecutive top-10 finishes at BMS.
CHASING FIRST BRISTOL WIN
Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer headline the list of playoff drivers looking for their first Bristol victory.
Truex scored his first Xfinity Series victory at Bristol in 2004 but is 0-for-29 in Cup. His No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has been fast throughout the season, including battling Elliott for the win in the playoff opener at Darlington. Bowyer, the May race’s runner-up, has the best average finish of any driver over the past seven Bristol races. There are the rumors of Kyle Larson or Chase Briscoe replacing Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford in the future, so the pressure to perform is on.
Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola are the others in the top 10 of the standings.
Dillon, a former Bristol Xfinity winner, enters the night coming off top-five finishes at Darlington and Richmond. Bowman started the season with blazing speed but cooled with NASCAR’s May restart. He is getting back to form, having delivered top-10 finishes in his past four races.
Almirola showed strength in the Food City 500, leading laps early before getting caught up in a crash.
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE
Among the drivers currently below the cutoff line, William Byron won an iRacing event on the simulated BMS during the coronavirus shutdown then finished eighth on the actual track in May. He has the momentum of winning the final regular-season race at Daytona.
Rookie Cole Custer is the biggest long shot of the playoff contenders. He has solid finishes of 12th and 14th in the first two playoff races but needs more to advance to the next round.
Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are in must-win situations. DiBenedetto, driving the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford, is the sentimental favorite after nearly winning the 2019 night race.
Blaney has led 439 laps over the last four Bristol races, including 60 in May before crashing out and finishing last in the 40-driver field.
BIRTHDAY BOY AND OTHERS
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from full-time Cup racing after the season, celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday. He’s a two-time Bristol winner, but the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race remains the only major prize in the sport to elude him.
Matt Kenseth leads the non-playoff drivers with four career victories at Bristol. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a two-time runner-up at Bristol, and Erik Jones was the runner-up in the 2017 night race.
Rookies Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell are former Xfinity winners at Bristol, and Ryan Newman has won on the high banks in both the Xfinity and Modified Series. Bubba Wallace is also a former Bristol winner in the Short Track U.S. Nationals.