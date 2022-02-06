JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is looking to stop the skid against Furman.
The Bucs (12-13, 4-8) host the Paladins (17-8, 9-3) in a Southern Conference men's basketball matchup Monday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall in a game to be broadcast on ESPNU.
The Bucs are coming off a 62-60 loss Saturday in a CBS Sports Network game at Wofford, their fifth straight defeat and longest slide since a nine-game skid during the 2012-13 season.
“Losing is not fun and it can make you feel miserable,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “But I’m confident. Even though we’ve been a bit depleted as a team physically with our bodies, they ain’t quitting. I’m going to keep saying it until we’re done, I think there is lightning in a bottle and we just have to get that next win where we can rejoice in the locker room.”
They face a tough task to keep the streak from reaching a half-dozen.
At Furman on Jan. 12, the Bucs led 66-65 with 5:39 to go before the Paladins pulled away for a 78-69 win, getting 23 points from Conley Garrison.
Furman has won eight of its past 10 games but fell 58-56 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday when Marcus Foster missed a game-tying shot right before the buzzer. Alex Hunter became the Paladins' all-time career leader with 289 3-pointers during the game.
Mike Bothwell is Furman’s leading scorer at 15.4 points per game. Jalen Slawson averages 15.
ETSU has its toughest matchup problems in the post. After the departures of Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson earlier this season, the Bucs are relying heavily on freshmen Jaden Seymour and Mohab Yasser. The duo logged a combined 53 minutes against Wofford.
“It’s tough playing freshmen in a grown-man league. There aren’t many teams playing freshmen like we are,” Oliver said. “Mohab is playing 30 minutes. Those are minutes when you are a junior on a winning team. The good thing is they’re getting experience."
Jordan King leads ETSU with 17 points per game. He has been the leading scorer in each of the past four games, including a 32-point effort at Western Carolina.
Ledarrius Brewer averages 15.8 points, David Sloan 13.6 and Ty Brewer 11.2. Sloan is coming off a disappointing outing against Wofford. He had a team-best six assists, but went 1 for 5 from the field, including a costly miss with seven seconds left.
“For us, can we find a way no matter how tired we are? We’ve got to go finish it," Oliver said.