BLACKSBURG — Quarterback Grant Wells and a stingy defense led the Maroon team to a 34-0 victory over the White on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s annual spring football game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
Wells completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 10 yards for a score on the Maroon’s first possession of the four-quarter game.
Running backs Bryce Duke and Chance Black provided a potent 1-2 punch for the Maroon squad, combining for 157 rushing yards. Black scored twice in the first quarter, first on a 4-yard pass from Wells and then on a 12-yard run.
Tucker Holloway led the winning side with 77 receiving yards, including a 39-yard reception from William “Pop” Watson III.
Wilfred Pene led the Maroon team with seven tackles, including a sack, and broke up a pass. Miles Ellis, Derrick Canteen and Mose Phillips III each recorded an interception, and Keli Lawson came up with a pair of sacks.
Quarterback Kyron Drones, a transfer from Baylor, was 7-of-13 passing for 102 yards for the White team. Dae’Quan Felton had 40 receiving yards on two catches, and P.J. Prioleau rushed for 27 yards.
Norell Pollard, Josh Fuga and Gunner Givens recorded sacks for the White team and Tyler Childress had a game-high 12 tackles.
The Hokies open their second season under Brent Pry on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against Old Dominion.