BLACKSBURG — Quarterback Grant Wells and a stingy defense led the Maroon team to a 34-0 victory over the White on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s annual spring football game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Wells completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 10 yards for a score on the Maroon’s first possession of the four-quarter game.

