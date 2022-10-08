EMORY — Sophomore Robert Carter provided the Virginia-Wise football team with an early-game highlight Saturday.
It turned out to be one of very few highlights for the Cavaliers in their 34-14 South Atlantic Conference loss to Emory & Henry in what was billed as Southwest Virginia Bowl V at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Carter returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to stake UVA Wise to a 7-0 lead.
Most of the other high points in the teams' first gridiron meeting in 11 years belonged to the Wasps.
DEFENSE
The E&H offense took advantage of most of its opportunities.
Quarterback Kyle Short completed 21 of 32 passes for 261 yards and touchdowns to Roman Ridley and Tmahdae Penn. Running back Grayson Overstreet had 71 rushing yards and a score for the Wasps (4-2, 3-1), and Jermawn Ford hauled in four catches for 63 yards.
But it was the E&H defense that impressed the most.
The Wasps held the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-4) to 214 yards, including only 70 yards passing — 68 of them in the second half.
E&H intercepted Lendon Redwine four times before he was pulled from the game in the final two minutes of the second quarter with only 2 passing yards.
Addison Knicely, Jaylyn Kreimes, Chendrick Cann and T.J. Payne picked off the redshirt junior. Knicely also finished with a team-high 11 tackles.
“The coaches gave us a good game plan and we just executed really well today,” Knicely said.
The junior defensive back said Saturday’s game was big.
“They’re all pretty big, but this one was special,” he noted. “We knew we needed to have a little extra focus. We knew they were going to come in with everything they had, too.”
Fifth-year senior linebacker Ivan Phillips, like Redwine a Dobyns-Bennett grad, added to the defensive punch with 10 tackles along with a fourth-quarter fumble recovery he returned 14 yards for the game's final touchdown.
“The main focus of this game was to come out with energy in the first quarter and we followed through,” Phillips said. “We’ve just got to keep the same energy week in and week out and I think we’ll be all right going forward.”
E&H coach Curt Newsome said his defense has played well all season.
“Our defense kept us in the game long enough to find out what we needed to do offensively because we couldn’t do anything early in the game,” Newsome said.
STILL SEARCHING
Redwine was intercepted on three straight drives, and the last pick before the halftime break led to Juwan Dent finishing off the opening half.
Dent was injured in the second half and coach Dane Damron put in Jalen Jackson until Dent was able to return to the game.
“We turned the ball over four times in the first half and I think our defense went out there and played their tails off,” Damron said.
“We’re just not very good on offense right now. We’re searching, searching, searching. I thought we had a good plan this week. We just didn’t execute it.”
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in SAC action next weekend.
E&H visits Mars Hill in a battle of two of the three teams tied for first place in the Mountain Division.
Tusculum, the other Mountain Division leader, travels to UVA Wise.