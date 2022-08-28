EMORY — Ivan Phillips is preparing for his final year on a college football field as a player.
The senior is entering his fifth season at Emory & Henry — thanks to the NCAA ruling allowing an extra year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and he has stepped into a leadership role.
“Ivan is our team leader,” Wasps coach Curt Newsome said during the team’s media day Sunday. “He’s a five-year starter. He’s a great person off the field. He’s taken care of his business on and off the field. He is our team leader.”
While Phillips embraces the role as team leader, the two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference linebacker who played his high school football at Dobyns-Bennett said the Wasps have a host of leaders and plenty of experience this season.
“There’s a lot of leadership on both sides of the ball,” Phillips said. “I know with most of our O-linemen and especially on the defensive side of the ball there’s a lot of seniors.
“We’re just taking in everything and making sure these younger guys are listening, holding them to everything and being bought in so they can keep the traditions going.”
MAKING THE MOVE
Phillips’ last year on the field for Emory & Henry is also the first season for the school after its transition from the NCAA Division III ODAC to the DII South Atlantic Conference.
Phillips and his teammates are embracing the move with excitement.
“It’s a new season and we’re going to a new conference,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of fifth-year (players) back. So we’re excited for sure.
“We’ve got a lot of wisdom on the field. We’re definitely excited, to say the least.”
On a personal note, Phillips said he’s starting to realize this season is his final one in an E&H uniform.
“I feel it some mornings,” he said. “I’m glad to be here for sure. It’s my last ride, so I’m going to put all my effort into it and so are my boys. I can’t wait for it.”
Phillips had 65 tackles last year, including a team-high 36 solo tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
“Every game is going to be cherishable and memorable for sure,” Phillips said. “We’re definitely going to go out there like it’s our last game every week.”
STARTING SOON
E&H opens the season Saturday at home against Concord.
The Wasps play their first SAC game at home on Sept. 17 against Newberry.