WISE — “We needed a spark and I wanted to be that guy," Bradley Dean said.
He was.
The Gate City native scored 27 of his game-high 34 points after the break to spearhead Virginia-Wise's 94-88 win over Warren Wilson in Sunday's nonconference men's basketball game at the Prior Convocation Center.
The Cavs (6-0) matched the best start in program history.
SLUGGISH START
The victory came despite a sluggish start.
“I really don’t have a positive thing to say about our group right now, starting with the head coach,” said Cavs coach Blake Mellinger, whose team trailed 55-45 at halftime. “I don’t think I had these guys ready to play. I don’t think they were prepared to play. That starts with me.”
Mellinger said his team appeared to come out overconfident.
“I think we were a little fat and happy, to use the term,” he said. “We’ve had some early-season success here. I thought we were going to be able to go out there and cruise. In the first half, they punched us right in the mouth.”
No halftime adjustments went into the turnaround, Mellinger said.
“Not a single one,” the coach said. “We just decided to play harder and we had to play better. We had to play harder on the defensive end. We had to rebound the ball better and we had to be more crisp, more sharp and more unselfish on the offensive end."
Warren Wilson (1-6) shot 55.56 % from the field in the first half but cooled to 29.55% after the break.
“Give (the Owls) credit. They came in here and really had a good game plan and really played hard and really played well," Mellinger added. "You’ve got to give them a lot of credit, too.”
OFFENSE IN GEAR
Dean, held to seven points in the opening 20 minutes, generated more than half of the Cavs' second-half output.
“We just came out and played harder and gritted our teeth a little bit," he said.
Calen Lightford and Ben Bryson scored 12 points apiece for UVA Wise. Rron Ukaj had 11 points and nine rebounds and Luke Lawson grabbed 10 boards.
Jeremiah Daye had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Owls. Cade O’Darius scored 13, and Banuelos Antonio and Quentin Rice had 12 each.