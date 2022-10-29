  • P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net

UVA Wise coach Dane Damron talks about Saturday's South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill.

WISE — The frustration continued Saturday for Virginia-Wise's football team.

Despite one of the stronger all-around games for the Cavaliers, coach Dane Damron’s squad struggled to score in a 20-16 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill at Carl Smith Stadium.

