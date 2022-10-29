WISE — The frustration continued Saturday for Virginia-Wise's football team.
Despite one of the stronger all-around games for the Cavaliers, coach Dane Damron’s squad struggled to score in a 20-16 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill at Carl Smith Stadium.
“We can’t score touchdowns when we get down there,” a frustrated Damron said. “We’ve got to score touchdowns. Ever since I’ve been here we’ve been lights out on defense. Those guys have really come on and given us a chance.
“Offensively we moved the ball, but that’s been the story of our season. We just can’t score touchdowns. It’s so frustrating.”
The Cavaliers forced two turnovers and bottled up SAC-leading Mars Hill (6-2, 6-1) most of the day. The Lions managed 310 yards to 323 for UVA Wise (2-7, 1-6).
The offense could not capitalize. The Cavs reached the red zone five times and came away with four scores: one touchdown and three field goals.
KEEPING IT CLOSE
Mars Hill jumped ahead 10-0 on a 30-yard field goal from Andre Labat in the first quarter and Ty Snelson's 2-yard touchdown run with 8:11 left in the half.
The Cavs cut the lead to 10-7 with 2:27 left before the break when quarterback Juwan Dent capped a 13-play, 54-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
Mars Hill’s Jervon Newton scored the only touchdown of the second half when he broke a 26-yard run with 4:37 left in the third for a 17-7 Lions lead.
Kellan Dalton's field goals of 29, 33 and 22 yards pulled the Cavs to within 17-16 with 6:11 remaining in the game. The last one came after the Cavs had first-and-goal at the Mars Hill 6 but couldn’t find the end zone.
“We made some big plays, we just didn’t make them at the right time,” Damron said. “We’re down there first-and-goal from the 6 or whatever, you’ve got to score a touchdown. It’s easy to say you should’ve done this, you should’ve done that, but we’ve got to make plays.
“Mars Hill is really good. Give them credit because it’s easy to say we’ve got to score touchdowns when they’re stopping us. There’s plays there to be made, we’re just not making them right now.”
THE NUMBERS
Dent completed 24 of 46 passes with two interceptions and Tyler Kirkess hauled in nine catches for 97 yards for the Cavs.
Jacoby Johnson led the UVA Wise rushers with 56 yards on 14 carries, and Markel Dailey led the defensive effort with nine tackles.
Mars Hill's Jimmy Urzua was 11-of-24 passing for 155 yards and an interception. Newton rushed for 151 yards on 23 carries.
UP NEXT
UVA Wise hits the road next weekend with a trip to Carson-Newman.