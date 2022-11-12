BRISTOL, Tenn. — Luke Lawson’s debut for Virginia-Wise’s men’s basketball team was a good one.
The Coeburn native, a fifth-year senior transfer from UNC Asheville, scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday in the Cavaliers’ season-opening 98-89 win over King on the first night of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at the King Student Center.
“It was fun getting back out there on the floor after transferring and graduating (from Asheville) last year,” Lawson said. “It was just good to come out and get the win.”
Lawson said he had a case of the nerves in the early going.
“I was a little anxious coming out,” he said. “Just wanted to get off to a good start, which we didn’t get off to a great one, but we found a way to battle back there toward the end of the first half and then hold on for the second half to get the win.”
ANOTHER SW VIRGINIA GUY
Gate City native Bradley Dean led the Cavaliers in scoring. The sophomore scored a game-high 25 points along with four assists.
Dean said it was a good way to start the season.
“We couldn’t slow them down that much with their offense, but we did enough offensively tonight to get the win,” he said.
The former Blue Devils standout said a lot of players contributed to the victory.
“We have a lot of good freshmen that came in and a lot of good returners. So we just keep working and try to make the most of this thing,” Dean added.
“I thought Ben (Bryson) and Pat (Shelley) did a great job of slowing down (King’s) Mike (Mays). He’s a great player. We had some other guys step up. I thought Calen Lightford played really well. Obviously, Luke Lawson played really well and JP (Joe’l Pettiford).”
Lightford, a true freshman from Huntsville, Alabama, who ran the point, scored 16 points in his collegiate debut.
BIG DOWN THE STRETCH
UVA Wise increased its 49-47 halftime lead to 59-49 just three minutes into the second before King used a 14-4 run to get back within two, 78-76, with 6:05 left in the contest.
Dean and Lawson took control from that point. Lawson scored 10 of his points and Dean got eight of his in the final 4:58 to keep UVA Wise on top down the stretch.
“It’s just good to get off to a good start,” said UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger, who got 11 players onto the court. “We want to build some momentum in our nonconference season before we get into conference play and this will definitely help that.”
Quality depth is not a luxury Mellinger’s Cavs have had the past few years.
“This is the deepest team we’ve had, by far, and that’s really going to benefit us down the road,” Mellinger said. “We can play 10 or 11 guys on any given night and that definitely makes a difference, especially when you get into conference play.”
King (0-1) got 22 points from Mays. Kenn Turner scored 16, Jordan Akai added 13 and Myles McCrary finished with 11.
BACK AT IT
The teams are back at it Saturday in the second night of the CC/SAC Challenge.
UVA Wise faces Lees-McRae at 5:30 p.m. and King meets Carson-Newman in the nightcap.