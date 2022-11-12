BRISTOL, Tenn. — Luke Lawson’s debut for Virginia-Wise’s men’s basketball team was a good one.

The Coeburn native, a fifth-year senior transfer from UNC Asheville, scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday in the Cavaliers’ season-opening 98-89 win over King on the first night of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at the King Student Center.

Coeburn native Luke Lawson transferred from UNC-Asheville to UVA Wise for fifth year of eligibility. He scored 18 points in debut with the Cavaliers Friday in a 98-89 win over King.

UVA Wise sophomore Bradley Dean scored a game-high 25 points Friday to lead the Cavaliers to a 98-89 season-opening win over King.

UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger talks about the Cavs' 98-89 season-opening win over King

