WISE — Virginia-Wise continued its strong start Sunday and Nia Vanzant could not be happier.
The redshirt junior scored a game-high 18 points in the Cavaliers' 66-57 women’s basketball win over Flagler in the Peach Belt/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
UVA Wise tipped off its season with a 72-65 overtime win over Clayton State on Saturday. It’s the first time in Vanzant’s career the Cavs have opened 2-0.
The Cavs are 2-0 for the first time since 2015-16, and both the UVA Wise men and women are 2-0 for the first time since 2013-14.
“It feels great,” Vanzant said. “I’m excited and I’m ready to keep winning.”
Coach Jamie Cluesman is happy to see her squad’s balanced play, as evidenced by the Cavaliers' 18 assists Sunday.
“As a true point guard and coach, you want to see some people sharing the ball,” Cluesman said. “We’re still working on rotations within our offense, but I feel like it’s starting to click a little bit.”
Sophomore Josie Hester hit 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range and had a career-high 16 points for UVA Wise.
“I’m just thankful that my team can have that trust in me,” Hester said. “Sometimes I get down on myself when I’m missing shots, but my team always brings me back up and believes that I can make it, which helps me shoot with confidence the next time.”
Katlin Burger added 10 points and Caitlyn Ross finished with nine points and six assists for the Cavs.
Sharale McCormick and Taylor Gardner led Flagler (0-2) with 17 points apiece, Sara Pedraza added 10 and Maddie Erickson pulled down 12 rebounds.
WHAT A RUN
UVA Wise got off to a quick start and led 39-22 at halftime, offsetting Flagler's 35-27 advantage over the final two quarters.
A big reason for the Cavs' comfortable lead came from a 21-0 run that covered more than five minutes. Flagler went up 14-10 with 2:55 in the first quarter but did not score again until the 5:31 mark of the second frame, and the Cavs built a 31-14 lead during the period.
“I felt like we were all on the same page. We were communicating,” Cluesman said of the run. “Literally, we were doing everything that we had talked about and everything that we had worked on in practice.”
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers are at home against King on Wednesday.