Cavaliers start season 2-0 after win over Flagler

UVA Wise's Nia Vanzant works her way through the Flagler defense during Sunday's Peach Belt/SAC Challenge game at the David J. Prior Convocation Center in Wise. 

 Sammy Belcher/Belcher Images

WISE — Virginia-Wise continued its strong start Sunday and Nia Vanzant could not be happier.

The redshirt junior scored a game-high 18 points in the Cavaliers' 66-57 women’s basketball win over Flagler in the Peach Belt/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

From left to right, UVA Wise's Josie Hester, coach Jamie Cluesman and Nia Vanzant talk about the Cavaliers 66-57 win over Flagler in Sunday's Peach Belt - SAC Challenge at the David J. Prior Conference Center.
Cavaliers start season 2-0 after win over Flagler

Kaitlin Bailey drives the ball inside for UVA Wise in Sunday's game with Flagler at the David J. Prior Convocation Center. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Cavaliers start season 2-0 after win over Flagler

UVA Wise's Caitlyn Ross puts up a shot during the Cavaliers game with Flagler Sunday. 
Cavaliers start season 2-0 after win over Flagler

UVA Wise freshman Sable Burnside goes up for a basket in the Cavaliers win over Flagler Sunday. 

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos