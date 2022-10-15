WISE — There were seven turnovers in Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Tusculum.
The most crucial one, though, came in the final seconds when one of the officials fumbled the ball.
With less than 10 seconds left to play and no timeouts left for UVA Wise, quarterback Juwan Dent connected with Daniel Davis for a completion at the Tusculum 25-yard line. Davis, who slipped and fell as the clock continued to run, quickly tossed the ball to the umpire to spot.
The umpire bobbled the ball, which hit the ground and bounced away as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The officials ruled the game was over, and the Pioneers had a 10-9 win.
The ruling did not sit well with UVA Wise coach Dane Damron.
“The ball was thrown to the referee with six seconds (left). We threw it to the umpire with six seconds. That’s plenty of time to do what we had to do with it,” Damron said. “I think if we hadn’t tried to run that last play it would have ended up being a 53- or 54-yard field goal.
“(Davis) tried to run it in there and he got it as close to the referee as he could and he tried to get it spotted. The guy dropped it. The guy’s got to catch it and get it spotted.”
Damron said in such a situation, the Cavs should have been given at least two seconds on the clock to have a chance to spike the ball and put their field goal team on the field.
“That’s my opinion and I can promise you this, the South Atlantic Conference does not care one bit about what my opinion is and the referees are not going to care about what my opinion is," he added. "For three years I’ve tried to give it to them and it’s yet to work. And I can say for three more years it’s not going to work.”
FINAL MINUTES
The controversial clock management came less than a minute after Tusculum (6-1, 4-1) blocked Kellan Dalton's 31-yard field-goal attempt with 1:05 left.
UVA Wise’s defense shut down the Pioneers after the block, forcing them to punt with a little less than 30 seconds to play.
After two incomplete passes by Dent, a pass interference call on a Tusculum defender gave the Cavs (1-6, 0-5) the ball at the 35. Dent then connected with Davis, but the game ended with the official's drop.
FIRST START
The game marked the first collegiate start for Dent.
The redshirt freshman quarterback, who had thrown a total of 14 passes prior to Saturday’s game, completed 26 of 57 attempts for 264 yards with three interceptions.
RECORD GAME
This was the lowest-scoring game in the history of Carl Smith Stadium, which opened in 1999.
Davis topped his single-game yardage mark with 127 yards on nine receptions, also marking the first time this season a UVA Wise receiver had more 100 yards receiving.
The Cavaliers' Drew Vermillion, a Gate City grad, punted six times for 252 yards, leaving the redshirt junior just 10 short of going into the UVA Wise record book for career punting yardage.
BY THE NUMBERS
The struggles continued for UVA Wise, which has scored only two offensive touchdowns in the past last 12 quarters. All of the Cavs' points Saturday were from Dalton field goals, makes of 33, 29 and 30 yards.
The only game's touchdown came on a 3-yard run from Tusculum’s Courtney Jackson with 5:44 to play in the first quarter.
Pioneers quarterback Tre Simmons completed 11 of 27 passes for 114 yards with three interceptions and Maurice Gomillion led Tusculum rushers with 62 yards on nine carries.