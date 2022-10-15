Cavaliers run out of time against Tusculum

UVA Wise's Dorien Goddard attempts to pick up more yardage after hauling in a pass during Saturday's SAC game with Tusculum at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise. Goddard had 68 yards on seven catches.

 RICHARD MEADE

WISE — There were seven turnovers in Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Tusculum.

The most crucial one, though, came in the final seconds when one of the officials fumbled the ball.

UVA Wise football coach Dane Damron

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos