EMORY — Emory & Henry’s football debut at the NCAA Division II level was an unsuccessful one.
Concord controlled the line of scrimmage, E&H failed to take advantage of crucial opportunities and the Mountain Lions pulled out a 27-20 nonconference win at Fred Selfe Stadium on Saturday.
“It’s different,” Wasps coach Curt Newsome said of competing at the DII level.
The Wasps begin play in the DII South Atlantic Conference this season after moving up from DIII and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Concord, a member of the Mountain East Conference, proved to be a tough test for the Wasps. That was not a surprise for Newsome.
“They’ve got a very experienced Division II team,” the coach said. “I felt like we played right with them. But we can’t lose the special teams battle that bad, the way we did. And for us to be effective we have to be able to run the ball more effectively.”
BIG PLAYS
Concord had five kickoff returns for 173 yards, including a 94-yarder by Kris Copeland late in the first half.
Copeland’s return cut E&H's lead to 17-14 and took the wind out of the Wasps' sails after they'd made their own big special teams play.
After Kashawn Cosey hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Short to put E&H up 10-7 with 5:38 to play in the first half, the Wasps pinned the Mountain Lions deep in their own territory then forced them to punt.
E&H blocked the punt into the end zone where Addison Knicely recovered the ball for a touchdown that put the Wasps up by 10.
The double-digit lead proved short-lived, however, when Copeland ripped off his big return up the middle of the kickoff team for a score.
Concord added another touchdown before halftime when Jarod Bowie hauled in a pass from Jack Mangel to cap an 81-yard, six-play drive, and the Lions went into the break up 20-17.
E&H’s only points of the second half came on a 22-yard-field goal from Trace Butcher — his second of the day — that tied the game at 20 with 2:38 left in the third quarter.
Concord scored the winning touchdown with 13:03 remaining when Copeland's 1-yard run capped a 10-play, 62-yard drive.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
The Wasps had scoring opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.
They moved the ball inside the Concord 1 but failed to score on a quarterback sneak. An illegal substitution penalty against Concord gave the Wasps another shot at the points, but the Lions' defense held again.
“That’s the one that really gets you,” Newsome said. “You run a quarterback sneak and don’t get any push. And then you get another opportunity and still yet don’t get it in. That’s really the difference in the game.”
THE NUMBERS
Short went 17-for-25 through the air for 163 yards and a touchdown, connecting with four receivers.
Kosey led the way with seven receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. Tmahdae Penn hauled in five catches for 77 yards and Jermawn Ford grabbed four passes for 39 yards.
Senior running back Grayson Overstreet rushed 29 times for 87 yards in his return after missing the 2021 season with an injury.
Mangel threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-28 passing, and Bowie had six catches for 96 yards and a score.
Thurlow Wilkins had 48 rushing yards to lead the Lions.
UP NEXT
Emory & Henry hits the road to West Virginia next Saturday to take on Bluefield of the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference.