EMORY — Concord is traveling not even 100 miles to face Emory & Henry in a long-awaited gridiron reunion.

Saturday’s season opener is the 32nd meeting between the football teams, but they have not played since 1981. In addition, the 1 p.m. game at E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium is their first as a pair of NCAA Division II teams.

