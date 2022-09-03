EMORY — Concord is traveling not even 100 miles to face Emory & Henry in a long-awaited gridiron reunion.
Saturday’s season opener is the 32nd meeting between the football teams, but they have not played since 1981. In addition, the 1 p.m. game at E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium is their first as a pair of NCAA Division II teams.
Concord, which went 4-6 last season, is a longstanding member of the Mountain East Conference, but the Wasps are breaking into new territory as a DII team. E&H is a first-year member of the South Atlantic Conference.
EXPERIENCE ABOUNDS
The contest features plenty of experienced players.
Ten of Concord’s 11 projected defensive starters are either juniors, seniors or graduate students. In the middle of that defense are graduate linebackers Tylen Fowler and Ty Maust.
Fowler, with 30 career appearances and 22 starts, is the most experienced player on the West Virginia school’s defense, and graduate defensive lineman Nathan Lease has played 29 career games.
Graduate defensive back Rashon Lusane (68 tackles) and Maust (62) rank fourth and fifth among MEC tacklers from last season back on their respective rosters this season.
Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Dajor Davenport finished top 10 in the MEC in sacks last season with seven.
E&H likewise brings experience.
Its roster boasts 15 seniors and nine fifth-year players, those who were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
Veteran coach Curt Newsome said having so much experience is a definite plus for his Wasps.
“I think a 23-year-old in Division III that’s an above- average player is ahead of an 18-year-old Division II player,” Newsome noted.
VETERAN PHILLIPS
Dobyns-Bennett grad Ivan Phillips enters his fifth season, all as a starter, at E&H.
The two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference linebacker is embracing his role as team leader but said the Wasps have plenty to go around.
“There’s a lot of leadership on both sides of the ball,” Phillips said. “I know with most of our O-linemen and especially on the defensive side of the ball there’s a lot of seniors.
“It’s a new season and we’re going to a new conference,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of fifth-year (players) back. So we’re excited for sure.
Phillips made 65 tackles last year, including a team-high 36 solo tackles and 5½ tackles for loss.
LOOKING AT E&H
Former Concord tight end Brent Butler, a fifth-year player, transferred to E&H last season. He made the move to linebacker and led the Wasps in tackles with 67.
Fifth-year player Zyquis Law and junior Addison Knicely each had three interceptions in 2021.
After missing last season with an injury, senior running back Grayson Overstreet is back and, along with senior Mykah English, is expected to lead the ground attack.
Kyle Short is expected back behind center after a strong first season with E&H.
Short, who transferred from Charleston before last season, threw for 15 touchdowns and 1,694 yards for the Wasps.